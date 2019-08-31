Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Explains Why Fred Hasn't Featured for Man Utd So Far This Season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Fred hasn't been given a chance this season due to the club's fixture schedule, adding that the Brazil international will come into the first-team once domestic cup and Europa League action gets underway.

The 26-year-old only moved to Old Trafford last season but struggled to make an instant impact at the club, making 25 appearances across all competitions.

Solksjaer has now revealed Fred is still at the back of the queue in Manchester United's midfield pecking order, but the Brazilian will be given opportunities once the fixture schedule fills up with cup competitions domestically and in Europe.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"He’s fine, he’s working hard. At the moment, he’s behind Paul [Pogba] and Nemanja [Matić] and Scott [McTominay]. That’s the reason he hasn’t been involved," Solskjaer said, quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"It’s the most difficult period in August to manage a big squad because there is only one game a week and everyone is fit because we’ve just had pre-season and everyone is ready to play.

"September, October, November, December is when injuries come and that’s when you play most of the games, so he will play plenty of football."

Solskjaer's side travel to Southampton on Saturday in their last Premier League game before the international break.

United will be looking to make amends after their last-minute defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, but Southampton will be full of confidence after picking up two consecutive wins against Brighton and Fulham.

United could temporarily leapfrog Manchester City in the table with a big enough win on the south coast, but they're also in danger of falling down the table as 19 teams in the Premier League have at least three points on the board.