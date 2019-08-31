Ole Gunner Solskjaer Insists Alexis Sanchez Can Still Succeed at Man Utd After Inter Loan

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted Alexis Sánchez still has a future at Manchester United after the Chile international completed a season-long loan move to Antonio Conte's Inter.

The 30-year-old has made 45 appearances for United since he left Arsenal in 2018, scoring five goals and picking up nine assists, but Alexis has largely been on the fringe of their first-team ever since he moved to Old Trafford.

Many expect that Alexis' time in the north-west is over after he even completed a season-long loan to Inter on Thursday, but Manchester United boss Solskjaer expects the Chilean to revive his career before returning next year.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Definitely. This is a loan for a year," Solskjaer said when asked if Alexis could play for United in the future, quoted by Sky Sports. "We expect them to be professional. Go there and represent Manchester United as well. We want them to do well.

"I am sure we will see Alexis back. We have just got to hope that he plays regular football for a year now and then he can find his form.

"I had a chat with him and for me, if I can't guarantee regular football for Alexis Sánchez it is better for the two of us that he goes and plays in Italy and shows us what we know he is capable of."

Solskjaer wasn't the only one to weigh in on Alexis' future following his move to Inter, with his former manager Pep Guardiola convinced that Conte can bring the best out of him at San Siro.

"I know him," Guardiola said, quoted by the Evening Standard. "We worked together in Barcelona - I have a special affection as a player, of course, but especially as a human being. He’s an incredible, humble guy and a fighter.

"So now he decided to move Italy with one of the greatest teams in Europe with Inter right now, incredible manager with Antonio Conte, and I’m pretty sure they are going to do well.

"Because I think the way Inter plays, it suits him perfectly. Playing close to [RomeluLukaku and in this position, I think he is going to have a good period in Milan."

