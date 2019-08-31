Sporting Director Insists Neymar Offer Hasn't Met PSG Demands as Barça Continue Negotiations

Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo has claimed they still haven't reached an agreement with Barcelona over the future on Neymar this summer.

It was widely reported on Thursday that there had been a breakthrough in negotiations and that Neymar would complete a move back to Barcelona before the transfer window closes on September 2.

The most recent suggestion is that Barcelona are unlikely to re-enter talks after rejecting Paris Saint-Germain's latest proposal, and sporting director Leonardo insists the club still haven't "met out demands" during negotiations for Neymar.

"The first time we received a proposal from Barcelona for Neymar was on August 27," Leonardo said after PSG's 2-0 win on Friday, quoted by The Mirror. "They have not yet given us an offer which has met our demands.

"PSG’s position on Neymar has always been clear: if a satisfactory offer arrives then he could leave but that is not the case.

"The negotiations have not broken down but there’s no agreement for now because our demands have not been met."

Leonardo added that the club would still be willing to offload Neymar this summer if an acceptable offer comes in after admitting their relationship with the Brazil international has broken down this summer.

"Neymar has always made it clear that he wants to leave but no-one has enough money to buy him," he added. "And if an offer doesn’t arrive which we think is worth it, he will stay. He’s an extraordinary player but his relationship with the club isn’t the best right now."

Paris Saint-Germain have decided not to include Neymar in their matchday squads until his future at Parc des Princes in resolved, although he is back training with the first-team after a brief spell on his own.

Friday's win over Metz will likely be the last game he misses for the Ligue 1 champions, meaning Neymar could be in line to start for Thomas Tuchel's side against Strasbourg unless he moves to Barcelona before September 2.