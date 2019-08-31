Twitter Reacts as Barcelona Concede Late Equaliser Against Osasuna

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Barcelona failed to beat La Liga new boys Osasuna as Roberto Torres scored a late penalty to secure a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

It took just seven minutes for the Blaugrana defence to cave in, Torres volleying home at the far post. Cue ridicule on social media...

Fortunately, some took a moment to praise what was a sumptuous finish from Osasuna's number ten...

The Barça faithful were unsurprisingly concerned by the poor start. A couple of them were even ready to welcome old flame Neymar back to Catalonia...

Of course, not every Blaugrana fan is keen to reunite with the Brazilian...

As the break drew near and the champions continued to trail, some of their supporters began to turn on the players and coaching staff...

With established squad members struggling to get Barcelona back into the contest in Pamplona, a chance presented itself for teenage starlet Ansu Fati to be the hero. Not everyone was excited to see him come on, though...

After being brought on at half-time, the young winger proved his doubters wrong as he got on the end of a Carles Perez cross to equalise...

All those angry voices became very quiet less than a quarter of an hour after Fati's first Barça goal, with fellow substitute Arthur completing the turnaround...

Aaaaaaaannndd then all those angry voices got louder once more.

Gerard Pique's blatant handball saw Osasuna awarded a penalty in the closing stages, that man Torres stepping up to level the scores...

It definitely doesn't reflect well on head coach Ernesto Valverde, though his loyalists made a point of defending the 55-year-old...

However, that didn't stop his critics coming out in force...

So, a very underwhelming performance from Barcelona to go along with their very underwhelming title defence. They will hope for better at home to Valencia in a fortnight.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message