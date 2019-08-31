Twitter Reacts as Barcelona Concede Late Equaliser Against Osasuna

Barcelona failed to beat La Liga new boys Osasuna as Roberto Torres scored a late penalty to secure a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

It took just seven minutes for the Blaugrana defence to cave in, Torres volleying home at the far post. Cue ridicule on social media...

Lenglet can't defend a 1v1 even if his life depended on it. — Flacko (@tiempistaEN) August 31, 2019

Guess what.



Barcelona are behind to Osasuna. pic.twitter.com/HIGiccDOQx — Goal (@goal) August 31, 2019

Looks like Barça think they're back at Anfield — Andy West (@andywest01) August 31, 2019

Fortunately, some took a moment to praise what was a sumptuous finish from Osasuna's number ten...

UNREAL finish from Roberto Torres. but wow that defending. Lenglet out at LB, Semedo pushed too far in. where was Alba??? — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) August 31, 2019

Roberto Torres rocks the boat at El Sadar! A superb volley off a cross into the box sees the hosts take the lead.



1-0 #OsasunaBarça #LaLigaSantander — Semra Hunter (@SemraHunter) August 31, 2019

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL OSASUNA!



KABOOM! Roberto Torres blasts a free volley inside seven minutes, and Ter Stegen couldn't shrug it away. 1-0, Osasuna! #LaLigaSantander — Mouhamad Rachini | محمد الرشعيني (@ThatArabKeeper) August 31, 2019

The Barça faithful were unsurprisingly concerned by the poor start. A couple of them were even ready to welcome old flame Neymar back to Catalonia...

There's no denying that we need Neymar if we're planning to look any close to a strong team when Messi's out. This Barcelona team is below par — Gun | #ValverdeOUT (@dro__ne) August 31, 2019

Of course, not every Blaugrana fan is keen to reunite with the Brazilian...

Hey @jmbartomeu , can’t we just buy Osasuna instead of Neymar? — Gav (@LaLigaGav) August 31, 2019

As the break drew near and the champions continued to trail, some of their supporters began to turn on the players and coaching staff...

Well that was an awful 1st half of football from Barca. Valverde aka Spanish Allegri makes me sick to my stomach. — Messi World (@MessiWorId) August 31, 2019

When Firpo benches Alba pic.twitter.com/ctQUNUkdqm — Pique is my dad 🐙 (@CuleMD) August 31, 2019

This is Valverde ball btw, how is our team playing like this with midfield of De Jong and Busquets?? Wtf — Guardiosmo (@LadBlaugrana) August 31, 2019

With established squad members struggling to get Barcelona back into the contest in Pamplona, a chance presented itself for teenage starlet Ansu Fati to be the hero. Not everyone was excited to see him come on, though...

Why is Valverde throwing a 16 year old into the fire in a difficult away match, a goal down with the entire team in tactical disarray? — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 31, 2019

After being brought on at half-time, the young winger proved his doubters wrong as he got on the end of a Carles Perez cross to equalise...

ANSU FATI COMES OFF OF THE BENCH TO SAVE BARCELONA



16 YEARS OLD



NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE



VAMOS — totalBarça (@totalBarca) August 31, 2019

Ansu Fati is better than Dembele



Argue with your keyboard🔵🔴🙌 pic.twitter.com/Uk6n4oc8aY — Barca Addict❤️💙 (@toller_1) August 31, 2019

- Hasn't ever played for Barça B.

- Made his debut last week.

- Scores the 1-1 equalizer in a away game after 5 minutes coming on in a game where Barcelona is playing horribly.



Ansu Fati is the name. pic.twitter.com/KdAg5JtRKH — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 31, 2019

All those angry voices became very quiet less than a quarter of an hour after Fati's first Barça goal, with fellow substitute Arthur completing the turnaround...

Arthur is a godsend. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 31, 2019

Arthur changed the entire match when he came on. Suddenly the midfield connected, and now he scores his first official goal for Barcelona. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) August 31, 2019

God, I missed Arthur. — Diana Kristinne (@DianaKristinne) August 31, 2019

Aaaaaaaannndd then all those angry voices got louder once more.

Gerard Pique's blatant handball saw Osasuna awarded a penalty in the closing stages, that man Torres stepping up to level the scores...

Osasuna level. Torres from the penalty spot after Pique's handball. Barça pegged back to 2-2 with 10 to go. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 31, 2019

An Osasuna player went for an ambitious overhead kick to keep it in play and the ball hit Pique’s arm. Due to the new rules it’s a penalty no matter the intention.



Never give up on the play kids — Adam (@kokesque) August 31, 2019

Penalty for Osasuna. What was Pique thinking? — SURAJ 💫🎇🎆 (@OlayinkaSuraj) August 31, 2019

It definitely doesn't reflect well on head coach Ernesto Valverde, though his loyalists made a point of defending the 55-year-old...

Valverde might not get credit for it, but both the players he has brought in this second half (Ansu Fati & Arthur) have scored within minutes of being on the pitch. Impact.#OsasunaBarça — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) August 31, 2019

Pique was the one who caused the penalty but I know some people will come and blame Valverde for this one too — Prince⭐ (@Prin__cee) August 31, 2019

However, that didn't stop his critics coming out in force...

Ernesto Valverde illustrating how most Barcelona fans feel about Ernesto Valverde pic.twitter.com/Trt4YAGZg6 — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) August 31, 2019

Dumb ass coach of all time @valverde @FCBarcelona 🤦‍♂️💔 — Jandoss gh (@Jandoss31) August 31, 2019

So, a very underwhelming performance from Barcelona to go along with their very underwhelming title defence. They will hope for better at home to Valencia in a fortnight.