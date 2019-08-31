Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Extend Winless Run Against 10-Man Southampton

Manchester United started nervously against Southampton and weren't able to stamp their authority at St. Mary's Stadium, taking the lead through Daniel James before letting it slip when Jannik Vestergaard snatched a point for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

Southampton's press caused a few problems for Manchester United in the opening 10 minutes, but new superstar James scored a stunning effort against the run of play to take his tally for the season up to three.

Daniel James has now scored as many Premier League goals for Manchester United as Alexis Sanchez. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 31, 2019





Daniel James is actually world class — mg. (@xismirC) August 31, 2019





Daniel James is an unreal Baller 🔥 — Damian (@Dami6ndrizzy) August 31, 2019

Chances were few and far between for the rest of the first-half, with tame shots not troubling David de Gea or Angus Gunn, while the offside flag also thwarted a few efforts.





Although Manchester United had grown into the half as time went on it was far from a vintage display for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who were continuing to struggle to deal with Southampton's high pressing system.

United’s midfield once again so, so poor. Cut through with simple straight passes and coughing up possession on a continual basis. Huge improvement needed in the second half to seize control of this one back. — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) August 31, 2019





HALF TIME: Southampton 0 - 1 Manchester United.#SaintsFC are like the bookish kid who spent the summer learning karate, only to get bunched in the mouth by a bully going for the "Your shoes are untied" trick. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) August 31, 2019

Southampton were able to carve open their first real chance of the match when Sofiane Boufal picked out Che Adams inside the penalty area.





But the club's summer signing rushed his effort, blazing it high, wide and not at all handsome.

Huge chance for Che Adams, he really should have done better with that - just got to excited with the opportunities being so scarce so far. . .#SOUMUN — 90min (@90min_Football) August 31, 2019





Hasenhüttl went from having Werner and Poulsen up top to Che Adams and Danny Ings ahahahaha — Reece_B (@RB1998_AM) August 31, 2019

Just moments later, however, centre-back Jannik Vestergaard scored his first goal in Southampton colours with a simple header from close range, remaining completely unmarked from Kevin Danso's looping cross.

Who is Van Dijk in this game

Vestergaard is levels ahead — Dillon (@LFCDil) August 31, 2019





FULL-TIME Southampton 1-1 Man Utd



Vestergaard's thumping header secures a point for 10-man Saints after James' stunning early strike#SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/CqEV7NSvub — Premier League (@premierleague) August 31, 2019

Harry Maguire is a btec Jannik Vestergaard pass it on — Oj🔰 (@oj_Utd) August 31, 2019

Lindelof was never gnna win that loool. Vestergaard is much taller than him for a start. — . (@Totalfootie7) August 31, 2019





#SOTMUN Vestergaard finally utilizing his 8 foot height to score a header — Jordan Wilkes (@Jordanwilkes_2) August 31, 2019

Danso then gave Manchester United the upper hand after a needless tackle on the halfway line to prevent a counter-attack.





The Austrian earned himself a second yellow card for his challenge and was rightly sent for an early batch with 20 minutes left on the clock.

1 - Kevin Danso is the first ever Southampton player to be sent off on their first home appearance in the Premier League. Sinner. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 31, 2019





Just Kevin Danso being ridiculous. — Raps (@wambanijr) August 31, 2019

Kevin Danso received his matching orders for a needless tackle. Completely unnecessary!! What was he thinking? #SOUMUN @premierleague — nansia 🇬🇭 (@mnansia3) August 31, 2019





Kevin Danso just made the stupidest tackle of the Premier League season #SOUMUN — Sexy A. Smith (@AvrageSportsFan) August 31, 2019

They might have been forced to finish the match with 10 players, but Manchester United weren't able to make the man advantage count, with Solskjaer's side coming closest through long-range efforts from Mason Greenwood and Ashley Young.

The result has ensured that United have gone their last three games without a win, while Southampton have temporarily moved clear of the relegation zone with their fourth point of the season.