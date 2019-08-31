Twitter Reacts as Manchester United Extend Winless Run Against 10-Man Southampton

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Manchester United started nervously against Southampton and weren't able to stamp their authority at St. Mary's Stadium, taking the lead through Daniel James before letting it slip when Jannik Vestergaard snatched a point for Ralph Hasenhüttl's side.

Southampton's press caused a few problems for Manchester United in the opening 10 minutes, but new superstar James scored a stunning effort against the run of play to take his tally for the season up to three.



Chances were few and far between for the rest of the first-half, with tame shots not troubling David de Gea or Angus Gunn, while the offside flag also thwarted a few efforts.


Although Manchester United had grown into the half as time went on it was far from a vintage display for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, who were continuing to struggle to deal with Southampton's high pressing system.


Southampton were able to carve open their first real chance of the match when Sofiane Boufal picked out Che Adams inside the penalty area.


But the club's summer signing rushed his effort, blazing it high, wide and not at all handsome.


Just moments later, however, centre-back Jannik Vestergaard scored his first goal in Southampton colours with a simple header from close range, remaining completely unmarked from Kevin Danso's looping cross.



Danso then gave Manchester United the upper hand after a needless tackle on the halfway line to prevent a counter-attack.


The Austrian earned himself a second yellow card for his challenge and was rightly sent for an early batch with 20 minutes left on the clock.



They might have been forced to finish the match with 10 players, but Manchester United weren't able to make the man advantage count, with Solskjaer's side coming closest through long-range efforts from Mason Greenwood and Ashley Young.

The result has ensured that United have gone their last three games without a win, while Southampton have temporarily moved clear of the relegation zone with their fourth point of the season.

