Twitter Reacts as Sheffield United Come From Behind to Snatch Point Off Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

By 90Min
August 31, 2019

Sheffield United produced a fantastic second half comeback at Stamford Bridge, as they drew 2-2 with Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues came into the game on the back of their first win of the season last Saturday, beating Norwich City 3-2 at Carrow Road. Meanwhile Sheffield United were hoping to bounce back from last week's league defeat, as they lost 2-1 to Leicester City at Bramall Lane.

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring with the first real chance of the game, pouncing on a mistake from Dean Henderson. It was the Englishman's third goal in two games and his first at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea took the lead inside 20 minutes.

Soon before half time and Abraham doubled his tally for the afternoon, once again capitalising on some defensive mishap. Sheffield United's backline misjudged the ball and headed it right into Abraham's path, as he smashed it home to put the Blues in cruise control before the break.

Sheffield United pulled one back within the opening minute of the second half, as Callum Robinson converted Enda Stevens. It took one attack and one chance for the Blades to pull one back, as they found themselves instantly back in the game with 45 minutes to go.

Sheffield United kept fighting for an equaliser, and that's exactly what they got in the 89th minute thanks to a Kurt Zouma own goal. The ball was whipped in by Robinson, and it deflected off Zouma's shin into the back of the net as the Blades nicked a point at the Bridge.

Both sides are back in action on 14 September, following the first international break. Chelsea travel to Molineux to face Wolves, while Sheffield United are back at Bramall Lane to face Southampton.

