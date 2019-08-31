Wolves Europa League Fixtures: Confirmed Schedule for 2019/20

August 31, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers learned who they will be facing in the group stages of their first-ever Europa League campaign on Friday, with the draw taking place in Monaco.

Wolves will appear in European competition for the first time since 1980-81 when they played in the UEFA Cup. The Premier League outfit took up their spot in Group K along with Braga, Besiktas and Slovan Bratislava.

Here's a look at the confirmed schedule for Wolves in the group stage of this year's Europa League.

Match 1 - Wolves vs Braga

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 19 September
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Molineux Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

First up for Wolves is a home match against Portuguese side Braga. Although Nuno Espirito Santos will be confident his side can claim three points in their first fixture, he will know that European football is a different beast to the Premier League

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Ricardo Sa Pinto's side smashed Brondby 7-3 in the third qualifying round to secure their place in the Europa League. This will be a tough game, but it's one that Wolves must win in order to give themselves the best chance of topping the group.

Match 2 - Besiktas vs Wolves

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 3 October
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST)
Where Is it Played? BJK Vodafone Park
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A

Next up is a clash with Turkish giants Besiktas away in Istanbul. The 15-time Turkish Super Lig winners will pose a real threat and a result for either side would be crucial in their bid to top the group.

Besiktas and the Wanderers are the two favourites to make it to the round of 16, so this game will be crucial in the race to top the group.

Match 3 - Slovan Bratislava vs Wolves


When Is Kick Off? Thursday 24 October
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST)
Where Is it Played? New Slovakia National Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A 

Reigning Slovak Super Liga champions Slovan Bratislava have some European pedigree as they have won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1968-69.
FBL-EUR-C3-NAPOLI-SLOVAN BRATISLAVA

The home side will create problems and will make it difficult for Wolves, but this is an away game in which only three points will suffice for Nuno's high standards.

Match 4 - Wolves vs Slovan Bratislava  


When Is Kick Off? Thursday 7 November
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Molineux Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A  

Just a fortnight later and the two sides will go head-to-head once again. This time, Wolves will play host, and this match should be easier for them. 

FBL-EUR-C3-DRAW

The Slovakian outfit got knocked out in the Champions League qualification rounds but managed to sneak through into the Europa League after defeating Greek champions PAOK.

Match 5 - Braga vs Wolves


When Is Kick Off? Thursday 28 November
What Time Is Kick Off? 17:55 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Estádio Municipal de Braga
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A 

Matchday five will see the west Midlands club go away to the sensational Estádio Municipal de Braga Stadium. Braga have made an average start to the new campaign, winning one out of three fixtures in the league. 

The Portuguese side managed to ease past Spartak Moscow on their way to the group stages but look like they won't be able to trouble the Premier League side.

Match 6 - Wolves vs Besiktas 


When Is Kick Off? Thursday 12 December
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Molineux Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (TBC)
Referee? N/A 

Last, but certainly not least, Wolves will host Besiktas in what will probably determine who will top the group. The Turkish outfit have only advanced as far as the quarter-finals where they lost to Lyon on penalties in 2016-17 but will be hoping to do better than that this campaign. 

FBL-EUR-C3-BESIKTAS-GENK

With players such as Burak Yilmaz and Loris Karius in their ranks, Besiktas have a decent squad that can compete in the Europa League. Although this match-up comes in the final game of the group stage, there is no questioning the importance of the match. 

