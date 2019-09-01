Arsenal and Tottenham enter the first north London Derby of the 2019-20 season targeting a response after each lost in their last outing.

The Gunners return to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after a 3–1 defeat at Liverpool in Week 3. They still remain two points above Tottenham, who haven’t won since the opening matchday.

Spurs also haven’t won a league visit to Arsenal since November 2010. However, Mauricio Pochettino led his side to a 2–0 victory at the Emirates in last season’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe made his first start for the club in Saturday’s loss at Anfield. The Ivory Coast international showed great promise but little end product in his full debut. Manager Unai Emery will hope the $89 million-man is capable of more in Week 4.

Tottenham suffered a stunning 1–0 loss at home to Newcastle United in Week 3, leaving them five points off leaders Liverpool having posed as potential title contenders entering the season. Spurs' own record signing over the summer, Tanguy Ndombele, was a noticeable absence in the loss to Newcastle. The 22-year-old arrival from Lyon reportedly suffered a minor injury in the run-up and should be back to have an impact against Arsenal.

Emery remains without the injured defensive quartet of Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Konstantinos Mavropanos. Midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe also may miss the visit of Spurs, though Mesut Ozil is in contention to return.

How to watch the match:

When: Sunday, September 1

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.