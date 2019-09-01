Arsenal vs. Tottenham Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Premier League Online

Find out how to watch Arsenal face Tottenham in a Premier League contest on Sunday, Sept. 1.

By SI Wire
September 01, 2019

Arsenal and Tottenham enter the first north London Derby of the 2019-20 season targeting a response after each lost in their last outing.

The Gunners return to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday after a 3–1 defeat at Liverpool in Week 3. They still remain two points above Tottenham, who haven’t won since the opening matchday.

Spurs also haven’t won a league visit to Arsenal since November 2010. However, Mauricio Pochettino led his side to a 2–0 victory at the Emirates in last season’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe made his first start for the club in Saturday’s loss at Anfield. The Ivory Coast international showed great promise but little end product in his full debut. Manager Unai Emery will hope the $89 million-man is capable of more in Week 4.

Tottenham suffered a stunning 1–0 loss at home to Newcastle United in Week 3, leaving them five points off leaders Liverpool having posed as potential title contenders entering the season. Spurs' own record signing over the summer, Tanguy Ndombele, was a noticeable absence in the loss to Newcastle. The 22-year-old arrival from Lyon reportedly suffered a minor injury in the run-up and should be back to have an impact against Arsenal.

Emery remains without the injured defensive quartet of Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Konstantinos Mavropanos. Midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe also may miss the visit of Spurs, though Mesut Ozil is in contention to return.

How to watch the match:

When: Sunday, September 1

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message