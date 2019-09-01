Atletico Madrid Star Angel Correa Set to Stay in Spain as Milan Target Udinese Star

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

AC Milan have turned their attentions to Udinese talisman Rodrigo De Paul after failing to land Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa. 

Correa looked set to join I Rossoneri this summer as talks were ongoing between the two clubs, but it appears that Milan are unwilling to meet the €45m asking price tag. 

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Correa has struggled to nail down a regular place in Diego Simeone's side and it appears that his days at the Wanda Metropolitano are numbered. 

According to AS, the 24-year-old was very keen on a move to the Italian giants, but Milan were not prepared to pay the high asking price. 

Instead, Luca Marchetti believes that Milan are interested in recruiting Udinese star De Paul, as reported by Milan News

Marchetti explained that despite interest in Brazilian star Everton, De Paul is the more likely candidate to be playing in the red and black of Milan at the end of the transfer window. 

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

“Milan are starting to look around, but these are difficult economic operations. Among the hypotheses is Everton of Gremio, but the negotiation is difficult because his ownership is split.

“The other name – who is also liked by Fiorentina – is Rodrigo De Paul, but this track has not yet been deepened.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message