Daniel James Already Level With Alexis Sanchez on Manchester United Goals After Lightning Start

Since his £15m move from Swansea City, it's safe to say that Daniel James has settled in pretty well at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has started three of United's four games this season and has already netted three goals - the latest of which was a stunning strike in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

As Opta highlighted, James only managed three goals in his final 22 appearances for Swansea in the Championship, but he needed just four games to match that tally after moving to Old Trafford.





Three goals in four games is a fantastic return - noticeably better than the three in 32 league games which Alexis Sanchez managed during his ill-fated time in Manchester.

Sanchez did manage two FA cup goals during his 18 months with the Red Devils, so James has about 16 months to net twice if he wants to live up to the...hype?

Replacing the underperforming Sanchez with James is evidence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for United. The boss was eager to replace the ageing talent with a new core of hungry youngsters, and he has done just that.

James has formed an exciting trio with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, and the group have scored all of United's goals to date, with James actually leading the team's scoring charts after netting against Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Unfortunately, whilst James has been in electric form, the same cannot be said for United as a whole. Since their 4-0 win over Chelsea on opening weekend, the Red Devils have picked up 1-1 draws with both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, either side of a 2-1 loss to Palace.

United sit on five points from their opening four games - five behind rivals Manchester City and seven behind league-leaders Liverpool.