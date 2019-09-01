David Silva: Assist Stats Show the Manchester City Legend Is in a League of His Own

The Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City might have seen the ushering out of David Silva as the club's chief creator, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and more recently Rodri among a roster of midfield stars that is packed to the rafters. Instead, however, the 33-year-old has gone from strength to strength, and even though he will leave the club after ten years when his contract expires in 2020, he is insistent on going out with a bang.





Two more assists in the rampant 4-0 win over Brighton at the weekend took him to a remarkable 134 in 401 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to Opta, 87 of those have come in the league - 27 more than anyone else has managed in the division since he made his debut back in 2010.





Remarkably, despite his dominance, only once has he topped the rankings for a single season - back in 2011/12 when he managed his best ever of 15.

The likes of Juan Mata, Cesc Fabregas and Mesut Ozil have among others taken turns at being single-season assist kings since, but none of his challengers have ever come close to bringing a comparable level of consistency to the table.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

That's why he's so far ahead of the competition, and in the modern football climate, it will take something remarkable if there is to be another decade-long run of creativity that can stand up to his.