Diego Simeone Wants La Liga to Copy Premier League Over Transfer Window Deadline

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has called for the European transfer market to close before the season starts, as it does in the Premier League.

While the transfer deadline dates differ across Europe, several top leagues (including La Liga) see their window close on Monday 2 September. However, with the new campaign already well underway, Simeone would prefer to have his finalised squad in place before the season kicks off to avoid disruption.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The Argentine spoke about the transfer window in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Eibar, stating: (via Marca) "We're waiting for the market to close so that we know who we'll have for the season.





"I'd like it to be like it is in England, to start the season with all teams having their squads completed."

Rumours of transfers are still surrounding Atletico with the biggest being Inter striker Mauro Icardi who has been linked recently with a move to Los Colchoneros.

In terms of departures from the club, it is reported that Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic is on the verge of joining Serie A side Roma after Simeone has deemed him to be surplus to requirements.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Despite all the transfer talk surrounding their club, Los Rojiblancos have a chance to top La Liga with a win over Eibar and would leave Simeone's team as the only side with a 100% win record.

With rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona struggling so far, this could be the chance for Atleti to win the league for the first time since 2013/14.