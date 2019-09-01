Jordan Henderson Reveals Sadio Mane's Dressing-Room Actions Following Burnley Outburst

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that Sadio Mane was in high spirits following the club's 3-0 win over Burnley, despite appearing to clash with both Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp.

Late in the game, Mane appeared to be furious with Salah after the Egyptian chose to ignore him and go for goal and Mane then looked to lose his temper with Klopp when he was substituted - something which Klopp played down after the game.

Mane was clearly disappointed with the decision, but Henderson revealed in his post-match press conference (via the Liverpool Echo) that the winger looked to have moved on from the incidents in the dressing room.

He said: “I’ve seen it now and again. Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad. That’s just us pushing each other all the time. I think that’s important. We all want to do better, we all want to improve, but we’re really close and I think we can deal with that.

“I’m not sure [what triggered it] to be honest, I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in [the dressing room], he was laughing and joking.

"The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that. He performed really well again. Him and Bobby [Firmino] were really big [on] second balls. He had a fantastic game.

"Like I said, we want to push each other. We want to improve all the time, I quite like that now and again. I think we need it.”

Henderson was on the bench at the time of Mane's outburst, having seen his afternoon prematurely ended following a clash with Aaron Lennon. After playing on momentarily, the midfielder was withdrawn, but he has now played down the severity of his knock.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"I was all right. I was fine, I don’t know, maybe the gaffer thought I was hobbling about a bit. But no, it’s fine," Henderson added.

"I thought we did the dirty bits really well. We worked extremely hard defensively to win second balls, which is important against Burnley. The two strikers are really physical. I thought we coped with them really well. Going forward we looked good at times and scored some brilliant goals. It was a really good performance."

