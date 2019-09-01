Ludicrous Arsenal Stats Prove the Gunners Really Are Their Own Worst Enemies

September 01, 2019

Arsenal are masters at driving their supporters insane and Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur was business as usual at the Emirates Stadium.

An astonishingly poor decision from co-captain Granit Xhaka handed the visitors a first-half penalty as the Swiss sent Heung-min Son tumbling. Harry Kane rifled the spot-kick past Bernd Leno to double his side's lead. However, it was the keeper who was at fault for the opener, after pushing a tame effort into the feet of the grateful Christian Eriksen.

Sumptuous efforts from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got Unai Emery's men back into the contest, though the stalemate highlighted the Gunners' tendency to self-destruct.

Statistics kingpin Opta Tweeted some worrying facts for Gooners after the meeting with Spurs, revealing that Arsenal have made more errors leading to goals (13) since the start of 2018/19 than any other Premier League club.

The bad news doesn't end there. Leno is the biggest culprit in the squad, having made six mistakes in that period that have resulted in the opposition scoring. 

...And the bad news still doesn't end there - apologies, Gunners fans. 


Xhaka arrived in north London from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, with the 26-year-old giving away the greatest number of top-flight penalties in the three years that have followed.

That means out of the hundreds of footballers to have featured in the competition since Arsenal paid Gladbach £35m for his services, no other player has managed to tee up quite so many goals for the opposition.


Bare in mind that Xhaka is a midfielder and spot-kicks are usually conceded by those at the back, such is the life of a defender. It's a pretty damning record to hold for anyone, let alone someone in the skipper's position.

      Modal message