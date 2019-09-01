Manchester United Step Up Search for Goalkeepers as David de Gear Contract Standoff Continues

Manchester United have 'ramped up' their scouting of goalkeepers as fears David de Gea will not sign a new contract at Old Trafford increase by the day.

De Gea has been in talks with the Red Devils for several months over a new deal worth around £350,000 a week, but progress appears to have stalled between club and player, whose contract runs out at the end of this season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Recent reports claimed that although club and player have agreed terms over a contract extension, de Gea has delayed putting pen to paper as he waits to see what the situation is in January before making a decision.

There now appears to be a very real possibility that he could walk for free next summer, if Manchester United fail to make the Champions League once again.

The 28-year-old Spain international has arguably been Man Utd's best player over recent years, winning four of the club's Player of the Year awards since 2014. However, according to The Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are already making contingency plans should they fail to convince de Gea to stay.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

The report claims that Atletico Madrid number one Jan Oblak is reportedly on the Man Utd radar. However, any deal for Oblak - one of the world's best keepers - would be an expensive deal for the English side. Also, any lack of European football that would force de Gea to leave would surely also deter the Slovenian.





24-year-old Dinamo Zagreb keeper Dominik Livakovic is the other name mentioned. A recent report (also from The Sun) put the Croatian's price tag at around £20m.

The Red Devils do have viable alternatives between the sticks, with number two keeper Sergio Romero and Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson both on the books in Manchester. The Argentine keeper is currently seen only as a backup option for Solskjaer, whilst Henderson is still considered a work in progress, and not ready to play under the Old Trafford lights.