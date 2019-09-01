Mauricio Pochettino Insists Christian Eriksen Exit Is 'Nearly Impossible' Ahead of Monday Deadline

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has all but confirmed that wantaway star Christian Eriksen will remain in north London for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Dane's departure this summer had been on the cards for some time, with the playmaker now in the final season of his contract with Spurs. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are just three of a number of clubs linked with a move, though it seems there will be no mega-money switch ahead of the European transfer window's closure on Monday.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Eriksen opened the scoring for the Lilywhites in Sunday's north London derby, having started as a substitute in the woeful home defeat to Newcastle United a week prior.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with rivals Arsenal, Pochettino stated (as quoted by BBC): "[He] had a big performance. His mind was clear that he wanted to play.

"It’s nearly impossible for something to happen [regarding an exit on Monday], that’s why it was clear."

Real had been tracking Eriksen for much of the off-season, though recent reports suggested PSG would table a late bid for the playmaker.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Nevertheless, he will likely continue helping Spurs push for a fourth consecutive top-four finish in the top flight, whilst also aiding the team's hopes of qualifying from their Champions League group.





Bayern Munich are the other big name in Group B, with Greek outfit Olympiacos and Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade also drawn to face the Lilywhites.