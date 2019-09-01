Twitter Reacts as Kalidou Koulibaly Own Goal Gives Juventus Insane 4-3 Victory Over Napoli

It has been quite the start to the season for Napoli, hasn't it? After kicking off their Serie A campaign with a ridiculous 4-3 victory over Fiorentina, their second game of the season ended in an even more ridiculous 4-3 defeat to Juventus, as a late own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly gave Maurizio Sarri's side the early initiative in the title race.

It initially looked, however, as if it was going to be a routine victory for the reigning champions, as goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo had them cruising by the hour mark - but it didn't quite all go to plan from there.

It started, though, when the former Manchester City defender came on for his debut on the 15th-minute mark, and after arriving as a makeweight in City's acquisition of Joao Cancelo, he immediately showed what he has to offer.

It's taken Danilo just 26 seconds to score on his debut! 🤯



What a counter attack! 🔥#SerieA pic.twitter.com/PEaBwj9EFm — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 31, 2019





15': Danilo subbed on

16': Danilo scores for Juventus



That's how you make an entrance on your debut 😎 pic.twitter.com/lnhx9mEd4a — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2019





Danilo already banging in goals for Juventus when Cancelo can't even get a game at City. — 🅱️en (@ThatchersElbow) August 31, 2019

Juve were flying and things went from good to better just three minutes later when Gonzalo Higuain opened his account - against his former club, no less.

WHAT A GOAL HIGUAIN!!!pic.twitter.com/ogly34oqh0 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) August 31, 2019

Sarri and Higuain’s Juve 2-0 up against Napoli. If you’d dared to imagine such a scenario 3 years ago… — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) August 31, 2019

And then it was three, thanks to Ronaldo - who made sure to reference his goal from last week, which VAR disallowed for a marginal offside call. This time, however, there was no technological interference.

3-0 Juventus ⚫⚪



Cristiano Ronaldo gets his first goal of the new #SerieA campaign! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UojXhk8XV3 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 31, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has now been directly involved in 24 goals (16 scored, 8 assisted) in 21 appearances at the Juventus Stadium for the club.pic.twitter.com/7bzdfsxNhE — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) August 31, 2019

However, just as it seemed like the rout was complete, in the same breath it all went wrong. A quickfire double from new signings Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano was a sign of things to come.

🔥 Hirving Lozano is on fire again!



⚽ GOAL at debut for Pachuca

⚽ GOAL at debut for Mexico

⚽ GOAL at debut for PSV

⚽ GOAL at debut at World Cup

⚽ GOAL at debut at UEFA Champions League

⚽ GOAL at debut at Serie A for Napoli#Napoli #JuveNapoli #mexico #lozano pic.twitter.com/okWHeUM6tm — LOZANO STATS 🇲🇽 (@LozanoStats) August 31, 2019

And then...

De Ligt with a disasterclass today. Let Manolas and Di Lorenzo run behind him on set pieces for their goals, and forgot about Lozano's run in behind. — Abdulrahman Aliu (@helenioslegacy) September 1, 2019

What an incredible comeback by Napoli. Juventus went from invincible to completely lost within 20 min & literally forgot how to defend on that Di Lorenzo goal. Who says Seria A is boring, best game of the season till now. — NUK (@RealMadrid_19O2) August 31, 2019

BUT THEN. ANOTHER TWIST.

Kalidou Koulibaly with an own goal in stoppage time! 🤯



You couldn't make it up 😳



UNBELIEVABLE!!#SerieA pic.twitter.com/2OH13SUrlU — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 31, 2019

What a game. Wow. @SerieA is back!! — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) August 31, 2019

4-3 it finished, and Koulibaly was understandably hurting at the whistle- especially after such a remarkable three-goal comeback.

Koulibaly is not happy with that own goal 🥅! pic.twitter.com/YmT0Y8cq8A — Goal Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) September 1, 2019

All in all, it was a bit of a game.