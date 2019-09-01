Twitter Reacts as Kalidou Koulibaly Own Goal Gives Juventus Insane 4-3 Victory Over Napoli

By 90Min
September 01, 2019

It has been quite the start to the season for Napoli, hasn't it? After kicking off their Serie A  campaign with a ridiculous 4-3 victory over Fiorentina, their second game of the season ended in an even more ridiculous 4-3 defeat to Juventus, as a late own goal from Kalidou Koulibaly gave Maurizio Sarri's side the early initiative in the title race.

It initially looked, however, as if it was going to be a routine victory for the reigning champions,  as goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo had them cruising by the hour mark - but it didn't quite all go to plan from there. 

It started, though, when the former Manchester City defender came on for his debut on the 15th-minute mark, and after arriving as a makeweight in City's acquisition of Joao Cancelo, he immediately showed what he has to offer. 



Juve were flying and things went from good to better just three minutes later when Gonzalo Higuain opened his account - against his former club, no less.

And then it was three, thanks to Ronaldo - who made sure to reference his goal from last week, which VAR disallowed for a marginal offside call. This time, however, there was no technological interference.

However, just as it seemed like the rout was complete, in the same breath it all went wrong. A quickfire double from new signings Kostas Manolas and Hirving Lozano was a sign of things to come. 

And then...

BUT THEN. ANOTHER TWIST.

4-3 it finished, and Koulibaly was understandably hurting at the whistle- especially after such a remarkable three-goal comeback. 

All in all, it was a bit of a game.

