Andy Robertson Insists Liverpool Would Be Lost Without Roberto Firmino Following Weekend Masterclass

Andy Robertson has insisted that Liverpool would be lost without Roberto Firmino, following the Brazilian's excellent performances for the Reds so far this season.

Liverpool have enjoyed a perfect start to the 2019/20 campaign, topping the Premier League table with four wins from their opening four games. They most recently dispatched Burnley 3-0 on Saturday, where Firmino played a starring role - recording his 50th Premier League goal in the process.

Speaking after the Burnley victory, Robertson was more than happy to sing Firmino's praises, insisting that there are no other strikers in world football quite like the Brazilian.

“With his work-rate, his technique, his goals and his all-round play, I don’t think there’s anyone like him." Robertson explained, as per The Mirror.

Roberto Firmino becomes the first Brazilian to score 5️⃣0️⃣ Premier League goals. #MOTD pic.twitter.com/3PwbEd4Kyk — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 31, 2019

“People will say there are better strikers but for me what he does is so important to our team. We’d be lost without him. He’s world class. He does everything and that’s the beauty of Bobby. He can do it all.”

Firmino's unselfish pressing and remarkable work off the ball has been essential to Liverpool's success since his arrival in 2015 - something which was also recognised by Robertson.

Noting that Firmino helps to ease the burden on the Reds' midfield trio, Robertson added: "He’s our first line of defence and I’ve not seen anybody better at doing that.





“He presses defenders and doesn’t give them a minute. He comes back and nicks the ball in midfield for us. He’s so important defensively for us, then he goes up the park and scores goals and makes assists.”