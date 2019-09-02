In-demand Eintracht Frankurt forward Ante Rebic has opted to join Milan, the Croat initially switching to San Siro on a two-year loan deal.

The agreement between the clubs includes an option to buy in 2021, the Germans reluctantly letting the 25-year-old depart despite frantic efforts to retain him.

Frankfurt officials had confirmed they were hopeful of convincing Rebic to stay at Commerzbank-Arena, though they were unsuccessful in that endeavour.

An official statement on the Italians' website confirmed that striker Andre Silva would be moving in the opposite direction following an underwhelming time with AC Milan, the Portuguese having arrived in 2017.

Rebic was one of his nation's standout players as they reached the World Cup final in 2018, the Croatians going down 4-1 to France in Moscow.

He completed a permanent transfer to Frankfurt that same summer after spending the two preceding seasons on loan from Fiorentina.

There's little doubt regarding Rebic's quality, the wideman collecting 25 goals in 93 appearances for the Eagles. Surrounded by a host of stellar players last term, he was a key man in the side's run to the Europa League semi finals.

Unfortunately for the Bundesliga outfit, their terrifying frontline has been torn apart over the offseason as a result of their impressive efforts in 2018/19.

Talismanic forward Luka Jovic was purchased by Real Madrid in June for a fee that could rise to €78m, with striker Sebastien Haller leaving in favor of West Ham weeks later.