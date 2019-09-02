Barcelona & Juventus Discussing Several Potential Swap Deals Including 5 Players

Barcelona and Juventus are in constant contact on the final day of the transfer window, with the two sides believed to be discussing a number of potential swap deals.

Both have been busy during the summer window, but recent developments have forced them to step up their interest. For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini's injury has left them light in defence, whilst Barcelona's failure to sign Neymar has scuppered their plans.

As a result, the two sides remain on the lookout for reinforcements, and Sky Sport Italia state that both Juventus and Barcelona are happy to discuss a number of potential deals, with no less than five players believed to be on the table.

Firstly, Juventus are keen to offload centre-back Daniele Rugani, and they are keen to swap the Italian for either Samuel Umtiti or Jean-Clair Todibo. However, at the minute, this deal looks complicated as there is no definitive agreement from anyone involved.

Next up is Ivan Rakitic, who has long been linked with a move away from Camp Nou. He was believed to be a core part of the negotiations for Neymar after losing his place in the lineup to Frenkie de Jong, but Paris Saint-Germain's decision to retain the Brazilian has changed things.

Juventus are keen to offer the Croatian a chance to save his career, and Barcelona are happy to swap him from Federico Bernardeschi. However, the Serie A side are believed to want a bit more in these negotiations, and whether Barcelona will increase their offer remains to be seen.

As it stands, there is plenty of work to do in both deals, but the two teams will continue negotiations over the coming hours in the hope of striking an agreement which benefits everyone involved.

Barcelona have begun their season relatively well, despite suffering from a real injury crisis in attack. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are all sidelined, so adding Bernardeschi certainly makes sense for the Blaugrana - especially if all they need to do to sign him is part with Rakitic.

With Bernardeschi well down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus would likely to be prepared to sell if it means they can reinforce their midfield. Both Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi are thought to be nearing the exit door, so Rakitic's arrival could help force through those moves.