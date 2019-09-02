David Luiz Calls on Defence to 'Take Responsibility' Following Mistakes in North London Derby

David Luiz has admitted that it is time for Arsenal's defence to start taking responsibility for their errors in the wake of another poor defensive display in Sunday's north London derby.

The Gunners were able to salvage a 2-2 draw from the game, but were reliant on goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get them out of trouble after falling 2-0 down in the first half.

Both of Tottenham's goals were avoidable, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Bernd Leno making mistakes for the opener, whilst Granit Xhaka gave away an unnecessary penalty to allow Tottenham to double their advantage.

Following the game, Luiz called on his teammates to acknowledge their mistakes and learn from them.

"The defenders have to take responsibility and take [criticism] in a good way, in a humble way. We need to understand when we make a mistake and say that," he told Sky Sports.

The Brazilian centre back has endured a tough start to life at Arsenal following his deadline day move from Chelsea last month. Luiz was directly at fault for two of Liverpool's goals last weekend when Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat, and he was rarely convincing on Sunday either.

However, the 32-year-old does not appear overly-concerned by his form, taking the positives from his display at Anfield, whilst claiming that he remains committed to helping the side improve as a defensive unit.

"I'm going to try to do my best always. My game until the penalty at Liverpool was very good, especially for our first big game. Even with pain I played the whole game and tried to show spirit until the very end. I am trying to improve with the team every single day. You have to be mature to understand this kind of moment."