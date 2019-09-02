European Deadline Day: What Time the Window Closes Across Europe

The transfer window may have already closed for Premier League and Championship clubs, but the European transfer window remains open for a few more hours today as clubs look to complete any last minute deals.

Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs will all have to conclude their summer business today, but at varying times during the day. That's also not forgetting third and fourth division sides in England, as well as Scottish league clubs.

Here's a full breakdown of the deadlines for each division:

League Deadline (BST) Bundesliga 17:00 English League One and League Two 17:00 Serie A 19:00 La Liga 23:00 Ligue 1 23:00 Scottish Leagues 00:00

The Bundesliga's transfer window is the first to close at 17:00, but the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich don't appear to be planning any last minute signings. Dortmund could be set to send Marius Wolf out on loan to, while Jerome Boateng's Bayern future remains in the balance.

Serie A then shuts its doors to any new signings two hours later, so there will have to be advances in potential deals for Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Inter's Mauro Icardi, who could both be on the move.

David Ramos/GettyImages

La Liga and Ligue 1 then follow suit at 23:00 and, although it seems increasingly unlikely, it will be the last chance for Barcelona or Real Madrid to organise a deal for Paris Saint Germain's Neymar. Crazier things have happened in the past, but it may be too little, too late this time around.

Los Blancos' keeper Keylor Navas could also be in line for a move to PSG, with Alphonse Areola going the other way.