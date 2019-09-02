Huddersfield Make Charlton Manager Lee Bowyer Primary Target as Replacement for Jan Siewert

By 90Min
September 02, 2019

Struggling Championship side Huddersfield Town have made Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer their main managerial target as they look to find a replacement for Jan Siewert.

Huddersfield have continued the disastrous form that ended their two-year stay in the Premier League last season, with the Terriers picking up just a single point from their six opening Championship games.

George Wood/GettyImages

Siewert, who was appointed by Huddersfield when they were already staring down the barrel of relegation, was entrusted to lead the Yorkshire side back into the Premier League. The German failed to win any of his three opening games in the Championship, however, and was subsequently dismissed by the club.

According to the Mirror, Huddersfield have been impressed by Bowyer's performance during his tenure at Charlton and want to name him as Siewert's replacement.

Bowyer defied expectations amid behind-the-scene issues at the Valley last season to lead his Athletic side to promotion from League One to the Championship. 

He has continued to defy expectations this season, with the Addicks currently sitting second in the Championship after six games. Originally favourites for relegation, they are currently unbeaten and have already won on four occasions.

James Chance/GettyImages

It is understood Bowyer is happy at Charlton and will reject any approach Huddersfield make to secure his services.

Bowyer was initially appointed as caretaker manager back in March 2018, but got the job permanently after impressing in his short time at the club. Charlton's faith in an inexperienced manager paid off as he led his side to promotion on a limited budget.

He originally rejected an offer of a new contract from controversial owner Roland Duchatelet in June, but later reversed his decision and signed a new deal with the Addicks. 

