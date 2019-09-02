Jose Mourinho Reveals How Arsenal Can Get the Best Out of Exciting Front Three

Jose Mourinho has claimed Arsenal manager Unai Emery has two options to choose from if he is to get the best out of attacking trio Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Emery opted to start all three forwards for the first time on Sunday in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, with Lacazette and Aubameyang both getting on the scoresheet. However, Aubameyang played from the left wing for much of the game and was largely ineffective until moving into a central area in the closing stages of the contest.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

This left many to ponder if Emery will be able to play the trio together consistently without limiting the threat of Aubameyang. Mourinho feels that one solution would be to tinker with the midfield in the hope of getting more out of the front three.

Mourinho told Sky Sports following the north London derby, via The Express: "One [solution] is to play - instead of like today, with three midfield players almost in a straight line - like they played in the last ten or 20 minutes with two [central midfielders] and one No 10 that can feed the three without bringing Lacazette in between the lines."

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager then revealed another option is to bring Pepe into a central area, allowing the team to use all three forwards when building attacks.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He added: "Another situation, it is very possible to bring Pepe from the right in many occasions to the inside. Many teams nowadays defend with a back four - not many, only the ones with a different vision - they defend with four in the back but build with three.





"By building with three, they can put a right-back completely wide almost as a wing-back and bring the winger to the inside."

Despite frequently being moved to the left wing, Aubameyang has still scored 44 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, and he earned a share of the Premier League Golden Boot in 2018/19 along with Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.