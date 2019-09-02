Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Will Move Past Alleged Mohamed Salah-Sadio Mane Disagreement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his team will put the Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané situation behind them after the latter reacted furiously following his substitution in the Reds' 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Mané didn't look particularly happy walking towards the Liverpool bench, with James Milner attempting to calm the forward down once he sat down.

In one attacking situation, Salah had a perfect opportunity to pass to the unmarked Mané, who would've probably scored from his position, but the Egyptian opted to take the shot himself and missed, causing Mané's fury.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Speaking on the situation, Klopp stated, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: "I could describe five or six situations where everyone thought, ‘pass it, pass it, pass it’ and then he scored.





"So, that is the freedom of the player. The boys have to make these decisions: pass the ball, don’t pass the ball.

"We can make these mistakes. You can lose the ball and miskick the ball or sometimes you cannot see your team-mate.

"It is not that you ignore him. Sometimes to us it looks like you must see him but you don’t.





"It is not a big challenge, but of course with a striker always you can have this. What you do depends on the situation.





"We will leave it 100% because we won 3-0 and everyone goes away in different directions. In one week I don’t think I will talk about it again."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp also spoke of his admiration for Roberto Firmino following his performance in the Burnley win. Firmino was instrumental to Liverpool's victory, assisting Mané's goal as well as getting one of his own.

Again quoted by the Echo, Klopp said: "Yeah what a player!





"A really good player. He's a really good football player with a work rate. It's unbelievable just how smart he is in decision-making, how good he is technically, how fit he is, how much he enjoys the really hard work.

"Are there other players like him? I know one or two but I don't want to say their names. I know there are players there. He's exceptionally good but there are still other players out there that are not too bad as well.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"But being skilled like Bobby is one thing. Mix it up with the attitude he puts in, that's unbelievable. I'm not sure about that mixture [belonging to anyone else].

"Skills-wise, being there, passing in between, stuff like that, for sure there are some players, not really a lot but some. But to mix those, wow, it's exceptional."