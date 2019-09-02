Juventus Captain Giorgio Chiellini Set for Surgery on Knee Injury This Week

Giorgio Chiellini is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday for a knee injury he sustained during training, which could end up ruling him out for up to six months.

The Juventus captain tore his anterior cruciate ligament in training during Juventus' preparations for their Serie A fixture against Napoli at the weekend - an injury that tends to rule out players for an extended period.

Good luck, Captain! Come back soon, even stronger than before! 💪💪💪



We are all with you! ⚪⚫ @chiellini pic.twitter.com/8x7lSKZV6o — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 30, 2019

Football Italia have now confirmed that Chiellini will undergo surgery on Tuesday in Innsbruck with Professor Christian Fink, and Juventus will then look to assess the defender's potential recovery time once the operation is complete.

Chiellini is yet to suffer a significant injury during his lengthy career, so it is unclear yet how quickly he will be able to recover. Given the fact that his is now 35-years-old, his recovery time could easily surpass the usual six months.

In the meantime, Juventus are said to be considering an emergency signing to cover for Chiellini's absence, with the summer transfer window set to slam shut for Serie A sides.

Jerome Boateng, who has fallen out of favour with Bayern Munich, was being touted as a potential candidate to fill the void left by Chiellini, but there have been conflicting reports emerging from Germany regarding the possibility of the move going ahead, with Bild claiming that Boateng is now opting to stay put in Germany.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Juventus had also been linked with a surprise move for Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, but Sky Sports are reporting that it is unlikely both parties will be able to come to an agreement before the transfer window closes.