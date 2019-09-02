Juventus Issue Update on Mattia De Sciglio Injury as Defender Pulls Out of Italy Squad

By 90Min
September 02, 2019

Juventus have issued a statement on the thigh injury suffered by full-back Mattia De Sciglio in the 4-3 victory over Napoli on Saturday, saying further tests will be required next week before a timeline can be placed on his return. 

The right-back was forced off 15 minutes into the thrilling encounter, with his replacement Danilo scoring his side's opening goal, before six more goals and one of the games of the season would overshadow the incident that forced the change. 

Nonetheless, there was some concern for his condition on the sidelines, and his immediate withdrawal from the Italy squad for upcoming games with Armenia and Finland suggested it wasn't a knock to be taken lightly. 

As it stands, it isn't abundantly clear how long he will be sidelined for, Juve say further testing in 'about ten days' should clarify a timeline for his return. 

"The Bianconeri defender has sustained a low-grade lesion against the biceps femoris of the left thigh," the medical update reads. "In about 10 days, new exams will take place.

"Mattia De Sciglio carried out diagnostic exams this morning following the injury that forced the player to leave the field prematurely during Juve vs Napoli on Saturday night.

"The findings showed a low-grade lesion of the biceps femoris of the left thigh. In about ten days, new exams will be repeated, to precisely define the timing of his return to the field."

Though it's unclear as yet when he will return, it seems likely he will at least miss the Old Lady's next game with Fiorentina on September 15th, as well as the Champions League visit to Atletico Madrid three days later.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message