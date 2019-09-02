Juventus Issue Update on Mattia De Sciglio Injury as Defender Pulls Out of Italy Squad

Juventus have issued a statement on the thigh injury suffered by full-back Mattia De Sciglio in the 4-3 victory over Napoli on Saturday, saying further tests will be required next week before a timeline can be placed on his return.

The right-back was forced off 15 minutes into the thrilling encounter, with his replacement Danilo scoring his side's opening goal, before six more goals and one of the games of the season would overshadow the incident that forced the change.

Nonetheless, there was some concern for his condition on the sidelines, and his immediate withdrawal from the Italy squad for upcoming games with Armenia and Finland suggested it wasn't a knock to be taken lightly.

As it stands, it isn't abundantly clear how long he will be sidelined for, Juve say further testing in 'about ten days' should clarify a timeline for his return.

"The Bianconeri defender has sustained a low-grade lesion against the biceps femoris of the left thigh," the medical update reads. "In about 10 days, new exams will take place.

"The findings showed a low-grade lesion of the biceps femoris of the left thigh. In about ten days, new exams will be repeated, to precisely define the timing of his return to the field."

Though it's unclear as yet when he will return, it seems likely he will at least miss the Old Lady's next game with Fiorentina on September 15th, as well as the Champions League visit to Atletico Madrid three days later.