Liverpool's Bobby Duncan Set for Fiorentina Medical on Deadline Day

Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan is set to undergo a medical with Fiorentina ahead of sealing a deadline day switch to the Serie A side.

Ever since Fiorentina's initial bid for Duncan, there has been real controversy surrounding this saga, with Duncan's agent accusing Liverpool of 'bullying' the 18-year-old by refusing to grant him a move away from Anfield.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liverpool have always maintained their innocence, but now Tutto Mercato Web state that Duncan will travel to Florence for a medical ahead of signing a three-year contract with Fiorentina on Monday.

Fiorentina were initially believed to be pursuing a loan deal for the 18-year-old with an option to sign him permanently next summer, but this latest report appears to suggest that they have scrapped the loan idea and have gone straight to the long-term signing.

In terms of the fee involved, The Times' Paul Joyce revealed Fiorentina will pay around €2m, whilst Liverpool will also receive 20% of any future transfer fee for Duncan.

Fiorentina were thought to have offered a £10m fee to sign Duncan after their loan, but it looks like have been able to negotiate a lower fee as a result of the public clash between Duncan's representatives and the club.

90min understands that Borussia Dortmund have monitored Duncan's situation closely, but it appears they have missed the opportunity to sign him, with Duncan now set to head to Italy before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

For Duncan, a move to the Serie A will bring an end to an ugly few days. Some of the accusations from his agent, Saif Rubie, were incredibly serious, with Rubie even claiming that Duncan's mental health had been ruined as a result of the issue.

Fortunately, it now appears as though Liverpool have granted him his wish, and he is now expected to join up with Fiorentina in the coming hours.

He wanted to find regular first-team football, and Duncan may well get that in Florence. New signing Kevin-Prince Boateng will likely lead the line to begin with, but Fiorentina don't exactly have much depth in attack, meaning Duncan could play a vital role going forward.