Rafinha Signs New Barcelona Contract & Joins Celta Vigo on Season-Long Loan

Barcelona have confirmed Rafinha has joined Celta Vigo on a season-long loan shortly after signing a new contract to keep him at the club until 2021.

The Brazilian featured in all three of Barcelona's opening La Liga fixtures but has been deemed surplus to requirements this season by La Blaugrana.

Barca confirmed the news in a statement on their club website which reads: "FC Barcelona and Rafinha have agreed on the renewal of the player’s contract through to the end of the 2020/21 season.

"Additionally, Barça and Celta Vigo have come to an agreement whereas Rafinha will play at Celta on loan for the 2019/20 season. Celta thus take on Rafinha’s salary plus potential add-ons of up to €1.5m.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Rafinha for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him the best of luck and continued success."

Rafinha previously featured for Celta Vigo during the 2013/14 season, where he made 33 appearances in a largely successful loan spell.

Since then, the 26-year-old has also spent time out on loan in Italy with Inter, before returning to the first team set-up at Barca last summer.

Celta also released a statement on their website to announce the news which reads: "Rafinha grew up in Vigo, 'played' in Balaidos as a child and always showed great affection and a strong bond with RC Celta, with which he played several tournaments in lower categories.

"It is in the memory of the fans his great performance in the 2013/2014 campaign, when he wore the light blue shirt under the orders of Luis Enrique.

"Now he returns to complete a great template, to which he will contribute his enormous quality, versatility, commitment and enthusiasm. Rafinha will be presented at the Abanca Balaído stadium in the coming days."