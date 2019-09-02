Rangers Announce Signing of Ryan Kent From Liverpool for £7m Fee

Rangers have completed the signing of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on a permanent basis, after the 22-year-old impressed on loan at Ibrox last season.

Kent quickly made himself a fan favourite in Scotland, but until Monday it had looked as if their hopes of bringing him back were scarce at best, since a loan deal was off the table and they weren't believed to have the funds to buy him outright.

The PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year had his heart set on a move back to Steven Gerrard's side, however, and has been granted his wish at the final hour, as Rangers executed a deadline day U-turn and came up with the cash to make him their own.

A statement on Rangers' website reads: "Rangers are delighted to confirm the return of Ryan Kent to the club on a permanent basis from Liverpool Football Club for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.





"The winger has signed a four-year-deal with the Gers after spending the 2018/19 season on loan at Ibrox."

Having played a part in Liverpool's pre-season, there were some hopes of him challenging for a first team place at Anfield this season, but as the friendlies went on, it became apparent he was firmly down the pecking order, with Harry Wilson - who was later loaned out to Bournemouth - seen as a preferred option.

Liverpool's own statement reads: "Ryan Kent has today completed a permanent transfer to Glasgow Rangers.





"The Academy graduate joined Liverpool at the age of seven and progressed through the ranks to make his senior debut in an FA Cup tie at Exeter City in January 2016.





"Everybody at Liverpool FC wishes Ryan the best of luck for the future.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Reds were adamant on selling him rather than sign off on another loan, feeling he had to secure his long-term future now rather than in a year's time, and he has done just that at the final hour.