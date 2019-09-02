Rodri Admits Aymeric Laporte's Injury 'Doesn’t Look Very Good' After Defender Is Stretchered Off

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has insisted that the injury sustained by Aymeric Laporte against Brighton will serve to test the resolve of the Citizens over the coming months.

Laporte was stretchered off with a knee during City's 4-0 win over Brighton on Saturday after a collision with Adam Webster, and initial reports are suggesting the defender could be ruled out for an extended period.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The injury leaves City thin on the ground when it comes to defensive options, as Fernandinho was asked to fill in at the back on Saturday.

Speaking about the effect Laporte's injury may have, summer signing Rodri declared that City have no choice but to continue battling in his absence.

"Unfortunately we have Aymer’s injury - it sucks for the team,” he said, as per The Mirror. “But this is football and we have to keep going.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

“The good thing is we were still fighting at the end of the match and it’s three points more. It looked serious, that’s why we’re not very happy. He’s a very important player for the team and it’s going to be tough without him.

“He was in the changing-room. We can’t say anything because we don’t know anything, but it doesn’t look very good.

“We have to support our team-mate, we hope he’s going to be back soon and we have to stay together to fix this kind of moment."

Rodri went on to praise Fernandinho, who may be expected to continue to fulfil while John Stones recovers from injury over the coming weeks.

Guardiola says he thinks Laporte will be out for a while, but hopes “it’s not the whole one, like Leroy” — Sam Lee (@SamLee) August 31, 2019

“At that moment [when Laporte was injured] it was 1-0 but the match had not ended. Fernandinho came on and the team was still fighting. It’s good that the team will be close and together. it’s what we have to do - there’s nothing more we can do than that.

"This is football, this is how it works, but I think we have enough in the team to cope with it."