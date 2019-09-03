7 of the Best Moments From Another Incredible Weekend of Serie A Football

It was a hectic weekend of football in Serie A, with no less than 32 goals being scored across all ten games - including a breathless seven goal thriller between title favourites Juventus and Napoli.

Here are seven of the best moments from the past weekend of Serie A football.

Best Goal



Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Gonzalo Higuain's disastrous 2018/19 season seems to have been long forgotten as he put in an excellent shift against his former side Napoli on Saturday evening, where he scored a sensational goal to put Juventus two goals to the good.

Blaise Matuidi did well to keep the ball on the left hand side of the 18-yard-box before laying the ball off to Higuain. The Argentinean still had plenty to do with his back to goal, but he was able to swivel sharply with a dink over the foot of Kalidou Koulibaly before rifling the ball into the top corner.

Juventus went on to scrape a 4-3 win, with Higuian's contribution ultimately proving to be vital.

Best Celebration

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

VAR has - and will continue to cause - debate right across Europe, but it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning to grow used to its inclusion in Serie A.

The Portuguese superstar put Juventus 3-0 up against Napoli, but instead of wheeling away jubulantly, he instead opted to warn fans that they will have to wait for VAR before they could properly celebrate.

There was no need as the goal was perfectly legitimate and Ronaldo was able to fully enjoy his first goal of the season.

Best 'Oh Mate'

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Kalidou Koulibaly is widely considered to be the best central defender in Serie A, so you won't be seeing too many mistakes like this one.

Napoli had miraculously fought back from three goals down to draw level against Juventus and they were seconds away from securing a massive point...only for Koulibaly to score a comical own goal.

The Senegalese defender was under no pressure to clear a Juventus free-kick, but he inexplicably managed to shank the ball into the top corner. It was his worst moment in a Napoli shirt, but he'll bounce back.

Best Save

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Gianluigi Donnarumma was on hand to help Milan to their first win of the season against Brescia as he pulled off a stunning save shortly after they opened the scoring.

Stefano Sabelli let rip from range, but his shot cannoned off Ricardo Rodriguez and seemed destined to find its way into the back of the net. Donnarumma remained sharp, and was able to adjust his feet before powering off to his right to make a spectacular stop.

Best Assist

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

There's nothing quite like an assist from a keeper and anyone watching Genoa's 2-1 win over Fiorentina was treated to an excellent piece of distribution from Andrei Radu.

The Romanian confidently plucked a cross out of the air before immediately sending a half-volley down the pitch, directly to the feet of Christian Kouame, who then drove towards goal and confidently stroked the ball into the bottom corner. Nothing wrong with a bit of route one from time to time.

Best Woodwork Obsession

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Lazio and Roma simply couldn't stop hitting the woodwork during the Rome derby on Sunday, as both sides were left frustrated with the 1-1 draw.

The woodwork was rattled six times in total, with Lazio hitting the upright four times to Roma's two. On another day, this one could have ended with eight goals shared between the fierce rivals.

Best Individual Performance

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Individual performance of the weekend goes to Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, who scored a precise first-half hat-trick during his side's 4-1 win over Sampdoria.

The Italian scored from close range with a confident left-footed finish, buried a powerful header home and finished off a perfect first-half performance with a curling effort from long-range. He was absent for Sassuolo's opening game, but he's now the top scorer in the league.