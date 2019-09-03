Aaron Wan-Bissaka Pulls Out of England Squad With Back Injury Ahead of Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been forced to pull out of international duty with England's senior side after picking up a back injury.

The 21-year-old was expected to make his debut for the Three Lions in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo, following Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Kyle Walker out of his squad this time around.

But Simon Peach has confirmed Wan-Bissaka has been forced out of the England squad with a back injury, something which he'll recover from back at Manchester United's base in Carrington.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Wan-Bissaka was among a handful of players who were due to be given international debuts over the next two weeks, alongside Leicester star James Maddison and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

It's unknown at this stage whether England will call up another player to take Wan-Bissaka's place in the squad, but Manchester City defender Walker would be the most natural replacement.

Since his £49.5m move from Crystal Palace during the summer, Wan-Bissaka has been an ever-present for United this season. He's continued to impress following his breakout season in south London, helping to improve United's defence alongside fellow new recruit Harry Maguire.

Fans will now be hopeful that Wan-Bissaka can return to full fitness ahead of Manchester United's next match against Leicester City on 14 September.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are without a win since the opening day of the season and have endured their worst start to a new season since the Premier League was first introduced in 1992.