Adrian Set for Intense Training as Liverpool Look to Bring Goalie Up to Speed in International Break

Liverpool's second choice goalkeeper Adrian is set to receive intense training sessions to ensure he is fully up to standard come the end of the international break.

Since arriving on a free transfer, Adrian has filled in for the injured Alisson Becker, but he too suffered a knock after a fan collided into him during celebrations in the European Super Cup.

As far as second choice goalkeepers go, someone with Adrian's Premier League experience is pretty useful to have, but there are aspects of his game the coaches want to improve during the next couple of weeks if he is to successfully replace his Brazilian teammate while he's out with a severe calf injury.

Thus, he will work under coach John Achterberg rather than having time off like the other non-international players, with a particular focus on how well he performs with the ball at his feet, the Daily Mail reports.

This is hardly surprising given the Spaniard's mixed start to life at Anfield, making a clanger while trying to play out from the back which handed Danny Ings a goal in the narrow victory over Southampton.

It's believed that much of the issue can be contributed to how Adrian has only featured in a handful of proper training sessions, having suffered the freak ankle injury during the celebrations of beating Chelsea on penalties in the European Super Cup.

And while it's hardly realistic to expect Adrian to meet the standards of Alisson following just a couple of weeks of intense training, it should provide improvement come the next Premier League fixture against Newcastle on 14 September.

But the enthusiastic stopper has since enjoyed more success, earning his first clean sheet for the Reds during the impressive 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

His personal display was a good one, making an excellent late save to deny forward Jay Rodriguez a consolation goal for his side.