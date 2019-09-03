Arsenal Cut Wage Bill By £45m After Henrikh Mkhitaryan Leaves for Roma on Deadline Day

Arsenal have now cut their wage bill by £45m this summer following Henrikh Mkhitaryan's move to Roma on Monday.

The Armenia international featured as a second-half substitute against Tottenham this weekend but was immediately loaned out to Roma, with the Italian side paying the entirety of his £180,000 a week wages.

Mkhitaryan become the 17th player to leave Arsenal since the end of last season, and The Times reports that the Gunners have now cut their wage bill by £45m after their business throughout the transfer window.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Even though big money is being spent on the likes of Nicolas Pépé, David Luiz and loanee Dani Ceballos' wages, Arsenal have been able to ship out some of their top earners.

Along with Mkhitaryan, the departures of Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Mohamed Elneny, Alex Iwobi, David Ospina, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Carl Jenkinson have saved the club roughly £900,000 a week.

Although Mkhitaryan has only left on a season-long loan, it's claimed that Roma will be forced to make the transfer permanent if he plays 25 times for the Giallorossi.

Joining Arsenal as part of a swap deal with Manchester United which saw Alexis Sánchez move in the opposite direction, Mkhitaryan has lost his place in the first team after the signing of Pépé, while Reiss Nelson has also returned from a loan spell with Hoffenheim.

Mkhitaryan only made 53 appearances across all competitions for the club and his move away will give Arsenal more freedom to tie down their key first-team players to new long-term contracts over the course of this season.