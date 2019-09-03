Bayern Munich: Rating All of the Bavarian's 2019 Summer Signings

Even with another Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal in the bag, Bayern Munich will look back on the 2018/19 season with mixed feelings after their early exit from the Champions League.

The Reds haven't reached the final of Europe's elite competition since they last won the trophy in 2013, but being dumped out in the first round of knockout stage last season highlighted their problem more than anything else.

Although under-fire manager Niko Kovač has been backed to the tune of €143.5m during a major rebuilding process this summer, Bayern Munich look set to face their toughest test domestically this season as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig continue to improve.

The Rekordmeister will need all their new players to gel quickly if they want to build on last season's success, so with the transfer window now closed, what better time to rate who came through the doors at Säbener Strasse this summer.

Defenders

Lucas Hernández - Signing Atlético Madrid's World Cup-winning defender meant a lot more to Bayern Munich than simply another option at the back, as Hernández's €80m arrival doubled the club's previous record transfer. The 23-year-old will be able to offer cover for David Alaba at full-back as well as act as a partner for Bayern Munich's only recognised centre-back, Niklas Süle. 8/10

Benjamin Pavard - Hernández's international teammate looked set for a move to Bayern Munich ever since he broke through in the second division at Stuttgart. Pavard also brings versatility to Bavaria, winning the World Cup as a right-back despite playing most of his club career as a centre-back. 7/10

Midfielders

Mickaël Cuisance - A transfer which would have gone under the radar across Europe, France Under-20 international Cuisance has already proved that he's got the ability to thrive in the Bundesliga during a short spell with Borussia Mönchengladbach. The way he left Gladbach showed that there might be an attitude problem which Bayern Munich will have to manage, but there's little doubt Cuisance could fit in perfectly at the Allianz Arena. 6/10

Philippe Coutinho - One of the biggest signings of the entire summer window, Coutinho's loan move could just be seen a short-term option following Leroy Sané's injury at Manchester City. In fact, it looks more like Coutinho will feature in Thomas Müller's position just behind the striker, somewhere that the Brazil international could thrive in the Bundesliga but most importantly in the Champions League. 8/10

Attackers

Ivan Perišić - Another loan move which is perhaps more accurately a stop-gap until Sané recovers, Inter winger Perišić not only brings a wealth of experience across Europe but crucially he's already proven that he has what it takes to succeed in Germany. The Croatia international made over 100 appearances in the Bundesliga during his time at Borussia Dortmund and will help proved Bayern Munich with some much-needed cover for the injury-prone Kingsley Coman. 7/10

Jann-Fiete Arp - Having impressed in Hamburg's first-team during their last spell in the top flight, Arp has been brought in a potential long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski. The 19-year-old hasn't featured for Bayern Munich's first-team and has only played once for the second team in Germany's third division. 5/10

Overall





While there's an overriding feeling at the end of disappointment at the end of the transfer window after missing out on Manchester City's Sané, Bayern Munich have taken a big step as part of their long-overdue rebuilding process.

Lucas Hernández, Benjamin Pavard and Mickaël Cuisance have added to the French contingent in Bavaria, with all three players offering genuine long-term options for the decision-makers at the club.

Short-term signings like Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perišić have made Bayern Munich the title favourites according to 17 of the 18 Bundesliga managers - Werder Bremen's Florian Kohfeldt backed Dortmund - while they'll also offer a much bigger threat in Europe this season.

Overall Rating - 7/10