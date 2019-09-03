Details of the Training Session That Led to Bobby Duncan Being Sold to Fiorentina are Revealed

A tough pre-season training session with Liverpool's first team is believed to have left young striker Bobby Duncan fearing that there was no pathway to the senior side at Anfield.

The 18-year-old sealed a deadline day switch to Fiorentina after a very public bust-up with Liverpool, in which his agent accused the Reds of 'mentally bullying' Duncan by refusing to let him leave.

I want to thank everybody at @liverpoolfc from the Coaches,Staff and Players for contributing in my development at the club I move on with very special memories.... Thank you♥️ #LFC #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/hR8Qy1hjt2 — Bobby Duncan (@bobbyduncan999) September 2, 2019

His agent, Saif Rubie, claimed that Duncan did not feel as though he would ever be given the chance at Liverpool, and now the Daily Mail claim that those concerns stemmed from a pre-season session with Jurgen Klopp.

On Thursday, 18 July, Liverpool were training at Notre Dame University, and Klopp took a keen interest in involving Duncan and fellow youngsters Ryan Kent, Yasser Larouchi and Harry Wilson.

The first team were playing a game in which forwards were only allowed to move after a certain number of passes were made, and during the drill, Duncan had a number of chances to score. He missed two great chances and is said to have attracted the frustration of Andy Robertson.

Late in the drill, Duncan was presented with another opportunity, but was clattered by a James Milner tackle before he could even get his shot off.

This hour-long session is said to have shown the 18-year-old just how far away he was from making an impact in the senior side, and he ultimately decided to pursue a move to Serie A late in the summer window.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

After a controversial saga, Liverpool earned just £2m for his departure, although they did manage to negotiate a 20% sell-on clause in his contract. However, it certainly seemed as though this was best for everyone involved. with Duncan seemingly devastated with life at Anfield.

He was not the only youngster to leave Liverpool on Monday, with winger Kent also sealing a dream return to Rangers for £7m.