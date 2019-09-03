Juventus Eye Move for Willian as Forward's Contract Enters Final Year at Chelsea

September 03, 2019

Serie A champions Juventus are weighing up a move for Brazil international Willian as he enters the final year of his contract at Chelsea.

The 31-year-old has spent six years in west London following a £31m move from Anzhi Makhachkala, going on to make 295 appearances across all competitions.

Although Willian is still one of Chelsea's most important players he's set to leave on a free transfer next summer, something which Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) believes Juventus are closely monitoring.

Willian is no closer to extending his contract with Chelsea, while PedroOlivier Giroud and most notably Callum Hudson-Odoi are also entering the last year of their deals.

Having built up a reputation over the last few years for snapping up players on pre-contract agreements, Juventus are now looking to make Willian their latest free transfer.

The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Emre Can and Sami Khedira have all moved to Turin on free transfers in recent years.

Juventus are also considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier, who looks set to reject a contract extension at the Parc des Princes.


The Belgium international was linked with a move away from Ligue 1 this summer but wasn't able to secure a transfer, with Paris Saint-Germain ultimately making money despite signing the likes of Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo and even Mauro Icardi.

Chelsea could have one hand tied behind their back when it comes to negotiations with Willian as they're still in the midst of a transfer ban.

Allowing the Brazil international to leave, however, would allow Christian Pulisic to move into his natural position on the right-wing.

