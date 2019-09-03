Mason Greenwood Among 6 Teenagers Set for New Manchester United Contracts

Manchester United have opened negotiations with young striker Mason Greenwood over a new contract, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to reward the club's talented youngsters.

The 17-year-old penned a new deal at the start of last season, but has since emerged as a key part of Solskjaer's first-team squad.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He now has eight senior appearances to his name, and The Athletic claim that United believe he deserves a new £25,000-a-week contract as a reward for his impressive development over the last few months.

Greenwood was a vital part of United's pre-season, but is yet to start a game in the Premier League. However, United officials expect that to change as the season progresses, whilst he will also pick up opportunities in both the Carabao Cup and Europa League.

He has certainly been the standout performer from United's young core, and a club insider said: “It is about rewarding progress but also work ethic and giving a sense of commitment and belonging."

Greenwood is not the only member of Neil Wood's Under-23 side who is set for talks. United are ready to open negotiations with Angel Gomes, who has entered the final year of his contract, whilst James Garner, Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams and Ethan Laird are also believed to be nearing new deals.

However, one teenager who has not signed a new deal is Lee O'Connor, who instead opted to seal a move to Celtic on Monday.

Speaking to Celtic's official website after sealing his move, O'Connor said: "It feels surreal at the moment but I’m just looking forward to getting the international break over with and then starting with Celtic.

“I found out last weekend about Celtic’s interest, and it went from there. [Monday] was a bit hectic but I’m just glad to get it through before the window shuts."