The U.S. Women's National Team beat Portugal 3–0 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn. on Tuesday night in the third game of its World Cup Victory Tour.

Carli Lloyd shined while scoring Team USA's first two goals of the night. In the 22nd minute, Team USA bobbled the ball around quite a bit as Lloyd's first attempt was blocked. Jessica McDonald quickly recovered it and found Lloyd, who scored the first goal with a shot to an open net. Lloyd added another ten minutes later after Tobin Heath tripped and the U.S. was given a penalty kick on the play. Lloyd converted the penalty with a shot to the top right corner of the net.

It was all Carli Lloyd in the first half for the USWNT 🔥



(via @USWNT) pic.twitter.com/NycOviEWHh — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 4, 2019

Most people after turning 30: It's all downhill now.@CarliLloyd: Scores 81 goals (and counting). pic.twitter.com/60azhzyjtA — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 4, 2019

Lindsey Horan later added Team USA's third goal with a header to the center of the net in the 83rd minute.

Stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Rose LaVelle missed Tuesday's game due to injuries. The USWNT previously beat Portugal 4–0 in Philadelphia on Aug. 29 in the second game of the tour.

Team USA will face South Korea in Charlotte and Chicago on Oct. 3 and 6 to finish the tour.