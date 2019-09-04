It's no secret that there's plenty of money in football. Players are worth insane amounts these days, and squads have never been more valuable than they are today.

Around the world, there are a number of sides who have accumulated ludicrous amounts of talent, and Transfermarkt put together a list of the most valuable squads around. It's safe to say, there are some eye-boggling prices.

Here are the 20 most valuable squads in world football.

20. Bayer Leverkusen (£371.29m)

No, that's not just Kai Havertz's value. The 20-year-old's enormous price tag of £81m certainly makes up a large part of Bayer Leverkusen's total value, but they still have plenty of other expensive players in their ranks.

Both centre-back Jonathan Tah and winger Leon Bailey come in at £36m, whilst both Kerem Demirbay (£28.8m) and Kevin Volland (£27m) give the squad's value a real boost.

There are also big numbers from new arrivals Nadiem Amiri (£15.3m) and Moussa Diaby (£10.8m), who boost Leverkusen's value just enough to get them into the top 20.

19. Valencia (£420.66m)

Valencia owe a lot of their value to three players. Striker Rodrigo, left-back Jose Gaya and winger Carlos Soler all come in at £45m - which makes over 25% of the squad's entire value.

Goncalo Guedes and summer arrival Maxi Gomez are both estimated at £36m, and they are followed up by the midfield pairing of Dani Parejo and Geoffrey Kondogbia, who are both valued at £27m.

They are also bolstered by plenty of new faces towards the bottom of the list. Eliaqium Mangala (£9m), Denis Cheryshev (£5.4m) and Manu Vallejo (£4.5m) all ensure Valencia's value is on the rise.

18. Everton (£457.20m)

Everton were incredibly active in the summer transfer window, so it should come as no surprise to see the Toffees on this list.

Unsurprisingly, it is Richarlison who leads their value charts at £45m, whilst Jordan Pickford and former Juventus man Moise Kean come in at £36m. There are also big valuations for Gylfi Sigurdsson (£31.5m), Michael Keane (£27m) and Lucas Digne (£27m).

You then come to three of Everton's new signings. Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes are priced at £25.2m, and Alex Iwobi comes in slightly less at £22.5m.

17. AC Milan (£459.90m)

As the jewel of AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma is the Rossoneri's most valuable player, coming in at a huge £49.5m.

Captain Alessio Romagnoli is valued at £45m, whilst the attacking trio of Suso, Ante Rebic and Krzysztof Piatek are all worth £36m. Lucas Paqueta (£31.5m) and Franck Kessie (£29.7m) make up the remainder of Milan's heavy hitters.

Towards the bottom of the list is where you'll find most of Milan's summer signings. Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao come in at £13.5m, and Ismael Bennacer's £10.8m helps Milan jump up this list.

16. RB Leipzig (£468.99m)

Julian Nagelsmann has constructed a squad full of exciting, young talent, so there are plenty of high-value players on RB Leipzig's books.

After signing his new contract, Timo Werner has seen his value jump up to £58.5m, and Ibrahima Konate (£40.5m) and Yussuf Poulsen (£31.5m) combine for a huge portion of Leipzig's value.

Lukas Klostermann and Dayot Upamecano are both valued at £27m, whilst Marcel Sabitzer and Emil Forsberg both come in at £22,5m.

15. Inter (£482.31m)

Having lost Mauro Icardi to Paris Saint-Germain, Inter's value takes a bit of a hit, but Romelu Lukaku takes Icardi's place at the top of the standings with a price tag of £67.5m. The Belgian is closely followed by Milan Skriniar, who is valued at £54m.

Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic both come in at £45m, and then new faces Nicolo Barella (£32.4m), Alexis Sanchez (£31.5m) and Matteo Politano (£27m) all make big contributions.

Lautaro Martinez is also valued at £27m, whilst Matias Vecino is at £20.7m.

14. Napoli (£563.22m)

Napoli's emergence as one of Italy's top sides means there are plenty of high-value players in their squad. Kalidou Koulibaly tops the list at £67.5m, and he is followed by Lorenzo Insigne (£58.5m) and Allan (£54m).

Spain Under-21 hero Fabian Ruiz comes in at £45m, whilst Greek defender Kostas Manolas' value of £40.5m rounds out the top five.

New signing Hirving Lozano, Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinksi are all valued at £36m, and Belgian forward Dries Mertens comes in at £22.5m.

13. Arsenal (£570.38m)

Arsenal have one of the most exciting attacking trios in world football and, unsurprisingly, it is them who top the list for the Gunners.

Star strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette lead the way at £63m, and record signing Nicolas Pepe comes in just behind at £58.5m.

Next up are Lucas Torreira (£49.5m), Granit Xhaka (£40.5m) and Hector Bellerin (£36m), but French international Matteo Guendouzi is expected to become one of the most high-value players very soon.

12. Borussia Dortmund (£570.69m)

There are no prizes for guessing who is Borussia Dortmund's most valuable player. At £90m, wonderkid Jadon Sancho is one of the most valuable players in the world, and that number will likely increase as he continues to improve.

Sancho's value is twice as much as both Marco Reus and Julian Brandt (£45m), and there are also big numbers from Manuel Akanji (£36m), Thorgan Hazard (£34.2m) and Paco Alcacer (£33.3m).

At £31.5m, the returning Mats Hummels rounds out the club's most valuable players.

11. Manchester United (£644.63m)

Again, no surprises with Manchester United's most valuable talent. Midfielder Paul Pogba sits atop the standings at £90m, and Marcus Rashford comes in second at £72m.

Goalkeeper David de Gea is valued at £58.5m, which is a fitting price tag for one of the world's top goalkeepers. He narrowly beats out Anthony Martial (£54m), whilst record signing Harry Maguire comes in at £45m.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at £31.5m, and youngsters Daniel James and Mason Greenwood will be eager to see their values - £10.8m and £6.3m respectively - climb up to something similar to Wan-Bissaka's in the near future.

10. Chelsea (£697.50m)

With Eden Hazard leaving for Real Madrid, there was a chance for a new player to move to the top of Chelsea's rankings, and that man is the £90m-rated N'Golo Kante.

Jorginho, who has recently won over many of his doubters, is next at £58.5m, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and winger Christian Pulisic next at £54m.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is valued at £31.5m, despite having started just four Premier League games, whilst Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the next homegrown talent on the list with a value of £27m.

9. Atletico Madrid (£737.46m)

As perhaps the finest shot stopper on the planet, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak leads the way with a £90m valuation, but that still looks like a bargain for a player of his quality.

Midfielder Saul Niguez comes in second at a whopping £81m, whilst Koke, Jose Gimenez and wonderkid Joao Felix all earn valuations of £63m.

Chelsea loanee Alvaro Morata and midfielder Thomas Partey are next at £45m, whilst Kieran Trippier's value has jumped to £31.5m after his impressive start to the season.

8. Juventus (£777.60m)

Now, this might come as a shock to you but, at £81m, Cristiano Ronaldo is actually Juventus' most valuable player. I know, crazy.

Paulo Dybala is a close second at £76.5m, whilst big-money signing Matthijs de Ligt (£67.5m) and Miralem Pjanic (£63m) aren't too far behind.

There's a big drop down to the next player on the list - the £40.5m-rated Alex Sandro - whilst Emre Can is amongst the most valuable players at £36m. With that kind of value, it's bizarre that Juventus couldn't find a place for Can in their Champions League squad.

7. Bayern Munich (£779.99m)

The Bundesliga's most valuable side, Bayern Munich have plenty of expensive names on their books. Out in front is Barcelona loanee Philippe Coutinho, who comes in at £81m.

Thiago, Joshua Kimmich and Lucas Hernandez are all close behind at £63m, and the prolific Robert Lewandowski rounds out the top five at £58.5m.

Niklas Sule and Serge Gnabry - the man who wasn't good enough for West Bromwich Albion - are both next up at £54m, whilst there are also big valuations for David Alaba (£49.5m), Leon Goretzka (£45m) and Kingsley Coman (£45m).

6. Tottenham Hotspur (£881.55m)

We've seen some expensive players so far, but Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane moves way out in front, coming it at a whopping £135m. He is one of the finest strikers around, and players like that always command the big bucks.

Christian Eriksen (£90m) and Dele Alli (£81m) are well behind Kane, but they are still some of the most valuable players around. The same can be said of Son Heung-min (£72m) and summer signing Tanguy Ndombele (£58.5m).

Fellow new face Giovani Lo Celso comes in at £45m, whilst young Ryan Sessegon is valued at £31.5m.

5. Paris Saint-Germain (£949.50m)

Neymar may be the most expensive transfer of all time, but he isn't even the most valuable player at Paris Saint-Germain. That honour goes to Kylian Mbappe, who comes in at £180m - comfortably ahead of Neymar's £162m.

There's a huge drop to the rest of the PSG squad. New signing Mauro Icardi is valued at £72m, whilst Marco Verratti (£67.5m) and Marquinhos (£58.5m) are the other big values on the list.

Summer arrival Pablo Sarabia is worth £36m, and former Dortmund man Abdou Diallo comes in at £31.5m.

4. Liverpool (£959.18m)

We're well into the high-value players now. Liverpool have two of those in the forms of Mohamed Salah (£135m) and Sadio Mane (£108m).

Star defender Virgil van Dijk earns a price tag of £81m, whilst Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold all come in at £72m.

Andy Robertson and Naby Keita are both valued at £54m, and the midfield duo of Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum both sit at £45m.

3. Barcelona (£1.03bn)

The first club with a value of over £1bn is Barcelona, whose players are worth a combined £1.03bn. That's largely down to Lionel Messi's valuation of £135m, whilst striker Antoine Griezmann (£117m) and Ousmane Dembele (£90m) aren't far behind.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen earns a valuation of £81m, which is narrowly ahead of £76.5m-rated wonderkid Frenkie de Jong. Arthur (£63m) and Clement Lenglet (£54m) aren't far behind.

Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto all come in at £45m, which certainly helps Barcelona's value jump so high.

2. Real Madrid (£1.07bn)

However, when it comes to La Liga's most valuable side, that honour goes to Real Madrid. Their value has increased largely thanks to the sheer volume of new signings, including the £135m-rated Eden Hazard.

The Belgian is well ahead of the rest, with Raphael Varane and Vinicius Junior his closest competition at £63m. They just have so many good players, with Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Jovic and Marco Asensio all valued at £54m.





At the bottom of the list is young Brahim Diaz, but even he is worth £15.3m.

1. Manchester City (£1.14bn)

At £1.14bn, Manchester City are the world's most valuable squad, and it's not even close. However, when you remember that they have got about 100 world-class players in each position, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

Leading the pack is Raheem Sterling at £126m, but he is closely followed by Kevin De Bruyne at £117m. Both Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva sit at £90m, and we're just getting started.

You've then got Rodri (£72m), Aymeric Laporte (£67.5m), Ederson (£63m) and Gabriel Jesus (£63m), and there are another six players all worth above £40m. There's so much talent on show at the Etihad Stadium, it barely seems fair.