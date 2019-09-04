Emre Can 'Shocked & Angry' After Being Left Out of Juventus' Champions League Squad

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has admitted he was stunned to learn he had been left out of Maurizio Sarri's Champions League squad.

The 25-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Liverpool in 2018, is one of several central midfielders in Juventus' squad, and it always seemed unlikely that Sarri would be able to find a place for everyone.

Yifan Ding/GettyImages

Speaking to journalists, as quoted by Kerry Hau, whilst on international duty with Germany, Can revealed that he had been promised a place in the squad, only to find out that he had been left out at the last minute.

He said: "I am shocked and angry. Last week, the club promised me something else, yesterday the coach called me and told me in less than a minute that I was not in the squad."

Hau goes on to reveal that Can had come close to joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but ultimately rejected the French side's advances after being promised a place in Juventus' Champions League squad this season.

Reports earlier in the summer had linked Can with both PSG and Bayern Munich, but moves to either failed to materialise as the 25-year-old chose to remain and fight for his place at the Allianz Stadium.

In the squad are Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Rodrigo Bentancur, whilst there are also places for Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi - both of whom were heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Can is the only senior midfielder to miss out, whilst there is also no place for striker Mario Mandzukic, who came close to joining Manchester United during the transfer window.





Captain Giorgio Chiellini is also omitted after undergoing surgery on a torn ACL which could sideline him for the majority of the season.