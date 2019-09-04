FIFPro Reveals 55-Player Shortlist for 2019 FIFA Women's World 11

FIFPro have released the 55-player shortlist of the individuals nominated for the 2019 FIFA FIFPro Women’s World 11. This is the fourth such female global XI, but this year will mark the first time that the men’s and women’s World 11 are presented on the same stage.
Perhaps unsurprisingly the nominations are dominated by the two teams that have achieved the most this year, with 14 members of the United States’ World Cup winning roster included, as well as 13 other players who play their club football for European champions Lyon.
That includes the likes of Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle for the USWNT, and Ada Hegerberg, Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard for Lyon.
England's Lucy Bronze, the recent winner of UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, is also among that Lyon number, as are new signings Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood, whose nominations actually come after seasons with Manchester City and Manchester United respectively.
Elsewhere, there are as many as eight players currently at Women’s Super League clubs in England, with Netherlands trio Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk (both Arsenal) and Jackie Groenen (Manchester United) featured among the nominees.
2019 FIFA FIFPro Women's World 11 Nominees
|Goalkeepers (5)
|
Sarah Bouhaddi (France & Olympique Lyonnais)
Christiane Endler (Chile & Paris Saint-Germain)
Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden & Wolfsburg)
Alyssa Naeher (USA & Chicago Red Stars)
Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands & Atletico Madrid)
|Defenders (20)
|
Millie Bright (England & Chelsea)
Lucy Bronze (England & Olympique Lyonnais)
Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada, Olympique Lyonnais)
Abby Dahlkemper (USA & North Carolina Courage)
Crystal Dunn (USA & North Carolina Courage)
Nilla Fischer (Sweden & Linkopings)
Sara Gama (Italy & Juventus)
Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands & Barcelona)
Alex Greenwood (England & Olympique Lyonnais)
Steph Houghton (England & Manchester City)
Ali Krieger (USA & Orlando Pride)
Saki Kumagai (Japan & Olympique Lyonnais)
Amel Majri (France & Olympique Lyonnais)
Griedge Mbock Bathy (France & Olympique Lyonnais)
Maren Mjelde (Norway& Chelsea)
Kelley O'Hara (USA & Utah Royals)
Wendie Renard (France & Olympique Lyonnais)
Michelle Romero (Venezuela & Deportivo La Coruna)
Camila Saez (Chile & Rayo Vallecano)
Becky Sauerbrunn (USA & Utah Royals)
|Midfielders (15)
|
Andressa Alves (Brazil & AS Roma)
Kosovare Asllani (Sweden & CD Tacon)
Sara Däbritz (Germany & Paris Saint-Germain)
Danielle van de Donk (Netherlands & Arsenal)
Julie Ertz (USA & Chicago Red Stars)
Formiga (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain)
Jackie Groenen (Netherlands & Manchester United)
Amandine Henry (France & Olympique Lyonnais)
Lindsey Horan (USA & Portland Thorns)
Rose Lavelle (USA & Washington Spirit)
Carli Lloyd (USA & Sky Blue)
Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany & Olympique Lyonnais)
Samantha Mewis (USA & North Carolina Courage)
Sherida Spitse (Netherlands & Valerenga)
Keira Walsh (England & Manchester City)
|Forwards (15)
|
Oriana Altuve (Venezuela & Rayo Vallecano)
Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway & Barcelona)
Pernille Harder (Denmark & Wolfburg)
Tobin Heath (USA & Portland Thorns)
Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Olympique Lyonnais)
Jenni Hermoso (Spain & Barcelona)
Sam Kerr (Australia & Chicago Red Stars)
Eugenie Le Sommer (France, Olympique Lyonnais)
Lieke Martens (Netherlands & Barcelona)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands & Arsenal)
Alex Morgan (USA & Orlando Pride)
Nikita Parris (England & Olympique Lyonnais)
Megan Rapinoe (USA & Reign FC)
Marta (Brazil & Orlando Pride)
Ellen White (England & Manchester City)