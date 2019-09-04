Kai Havertz: Liverpool & Bayern Munich Target Hints at Leaving Bayer Leverkusen Next Summer

By 90Min
September 04, 2019

Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz has insisted that he is happy to remain at the Bundesliga club for at least another season before he reviews his options next summer.

Havertz exploded onto the scene in Germany during 2018/19 after playing a starring role for Leverkusen, where he made 42 appearances in all competitions, registering an impressive 20 goals and seven assists in the process.

The 20-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest across Europe, with the likes of Bayern MunichLiverpool and Manchester United among the clubs who were touted with a potential approach during the summer transfer window.

Bayern - who were also said to be pursuing a deal for Timo Werner - appeared to be the front runners to land Havertz' signature, but they were unable to pry him away from Leverkusen's clutches this year.

Depsite this, Havertz has hinted that he could be on the move in the near future, telling Sky in Germany (via Bulinews.com ): "They [Bayern] haven't scared me off.

"I don't know exactly what it was like with Timo [Werner], but it just didn't happen for me this year. I think there were a number of reasons why.

"But I'm happy to be here and stay in Leverkusen for another year. We'll see what will happen next summer."

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Havertz has already been drafted into the senior Germany squad, having made three appearances for Die Mannschaft.

He is set to be in action again during the upcoming international break as Germany get their European Championship qualifying campaign underway with fixtures against Holland and Northern Ireland.

