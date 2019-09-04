Man City Offer Update on Aymeric Laporte After Suffering Knee Injury Against Brighton

Manchester City have revealed that defender Aymeric Laporte has undergone surgery after suffering a knee injury in Saturday's 4-0 win over Brighton.

Laporte clashed with Seagulls defender Adam Webster in the first half of the game and, after lengthy on-field treatment, had to be carried off on a stretcher.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

City have now taken to their official website to confirm the extent of the injury, revealing that Laporte flew to Barcelona to undergo surgery after damaging the cartilage and lateral meniscus in his knee.

There is no mention of a time frame for Laporte's recovery, with the club stating more information will be provided in due course.

With the Frenchman likely set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Pep Guardiola is now left with just two senior centre backs - Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones.

Despite their embarrassment of riches all over the field, City don't exactly have much depth in defence.

City decided against bringing in a replacement for Vincent Kompany, who left earlier this summer to return to Belgium with Anderlecht, so their squad will certainly be stretched as Laporte battles to return to full fitness.

Midfielder Fernandinho will likely operate as cover for Otamendi and Stones, and City would not miss the Brazilian too much as both Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan can operate at the base of their midfield.

Felipe Oliveira/GettyImages

Kyle Walker could also shift over from right back if required, with summer arrival Joao Cancelo ready to take his place.

The Citizens currently sit second in the Premier League standings, having picked up ten points from their opening four games. Their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has left them two points behind rivals Liverpool, but it is still very early days in the race for the league title.