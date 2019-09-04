Man Utd & Inter Could Go Head to Head in January Pursuit of Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have been tipped to make an ambitious January approach for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, who will by then have just six months left on his contract.

United showed interest in Eriksen late in the summer transfer window, only to withdraw from proceedings after feeling the player preferred a move overseas instead.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with the Denmark international, who admitted at the start of the summer wanting to ‘try something new’.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

But no formal bids ever materialised and it could be that United try and capitalise, especially as it has been suggested that Eriksen is a player fellow Scandinavian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admires.

The Sun claims that despite a move to Spain, Eriksen was ‘flattered’ by United’s interest. The player is also apparently ‘uncomfortable’ with the thought that Spurs may lose him as a free agent if the saga drags out to next summer, and so United ‘may try their luck again’.

However, the Old Trafford club could face competition from Inter for Eriksen’s signature.

According to the Daily Express, Inter will move for Eriksen in January if his contract stand-off with Spurs has not been resolved. The ambitious Italian side have been tipped to try and trigger an initial loan move for a fee that would lead to a permanent contract at the end of the season.

As things stand, 1 January is the date as of which Eriksen is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.

Juventus were recently linked with an approach for a free transfer next summer, with the club having made something of a habit of signing out of contract midfielders - Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Emre Can, Sami Khedira, Paul Pogba and Andrea Pirlo all since 2011.

Eriksen’s latest media comments suggest he remains frustrated about his future, lamenting that real life isn’t as straightforward as playing Football Manager games.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't,” he told Ekstra Bladet.