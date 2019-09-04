Nemanja Matic Dismisses Talk of Clash With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Fred Frustration Continues

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has insisted that he has no problem with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the midfielder seeing just 22 minutes of action this season.

Matic was an unused substitute in United's first three games of the season, but finally made his first appearance late in the club's most recent game; a 1-1 draw with Southampton. Solskjaer has preferred the partnership of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba, so minutes have been hard to come by for the 31-year-old.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Speaking whilst on international duty with Serbia (via Goal), Matic said he has accepted Solskjaer's decision not to play him, but insisted the manager must be prepared to take responsibility if his team selection goes wrong.

He said: "In the first two or three games he determined the team without me. I work as hard as I can, we respect the decision, it is mine to show him that he was wrong and to bring me back to where I belong. There is no problem. I told him I disagreed with him, but that he had to decide the team.

"I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now. The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title, and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility."

However, whilst Matic has seen just 22 minutes of action, things have been even worse for fellow midfielder Fred. The Brazilian has not even made a matchday squad for United this season and was heavily linked with an exit all summer.

Several fans have called for Fred to replace Jesse Lingard in the lineup, and it appears as though he agrees. According to The Mirror, Fred was caught liking a post on Instagram which read: 'Fred better than Lingard'.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Solskjaer has bluntly admitted that Fred is at the bottom of the pecking order at Old Trafford, but did add that the Brazilian will likely feature later in the season as fixtures start to pile up.

The Red Devils currently sit eighth in the Premier League standings, having picked up five points from their opening four games. They are without a win since their opening weekend victory over Chelsea, and many fans have called for a change in team selection to help solve their problems.