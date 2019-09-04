Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland: Where to Watch, Live Steam, Ticket NewsKick Off Time & Team News

It is starting to heat up in Group D of the 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign, with Republic of Ireland looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions when they host Switzerland in a vital match for both countries on Thursday.

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has led the side to three wins and one draw from their opening four qualifying games, enough to leave them top of Group D with ten points.

However, whilst they recorded an impressive draw away at Denmark, the Boys in Green have played poorly in their wins, scrambling to victories against minnows Gibraltar and Georgia.

Switzerland, who have only played two group matches due to their participation at the UEFA Nations League finals in June, will be the toughest test so far for McCarthy’s men.

The Swiss, who are managed by Vladimir Petkovic, possess a good array of quality across all areas of the pitch and will look to win in Dublin to close the gap between the two sides from six points to three.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 5 September What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Aviva Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK) Referee? Carlos del Cerro Gran

Where to Buy Tickets





Tickets for the game are available via the official Irish Football Association website, with tickets currently on general sale, meaning they are still available to be purchased.

Team News

Republic of Ireland are without Sean Maguire (eye), Matt Doherty (knee), Keiren Westwood (knee) and James McCarthy, who wants to focus on Crystal Palace, for the game against Switzerland.

The loss of both midfielder McCarthy and right back Doherty will be a blow for McCarthy, but it has given opportunities to Luton striker James Collins, Fulham’s Cyrus Christie and Burton keeper Kieran O’Hara, with all three being drafted in as replacements.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

Sheffield United attacker Callum Robinson has had a good start to the season and could start alongside his club teammate David McGoldrick, who is likely to lead the frontline.

The big news in the Swiss camp is star man Xherdan Shaqiri is not in the squad after indicating he wants to focus on his club career with Liverpool. His absence is a big disappointment for Switzerland and in turn will give the Republic of Ireland more hope.

Alongside Shaqiri, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Timm Klose and Steven Zuber also miss out. However, striker Haris Seferovic, who has 17 goals for his country is fit, and in the squad, after missing the first set of qualifiers with a groin injury. Arsenal midfielder and Swiss captain Granit Xhaka will also start in Dublin on Thursday.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Republic of Ireland Randolph; Coleman, Duffy, Keogh, Stevens; Robinson, Hendrick, Whelan, Hourihane, McClean; McGoldrick Switzerland Sommer; Elvedi, Schar, Akanji; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Freuler, Rodriguez; Embolo, Seferovic

Head to Head Record





Thursday’s Group D fixture will be the 17th meeting between the countries, with the Republic of Ireland having the upper hand, winning eight times and losing five against Switzerland.