Sadio Mane Sets Astonishing Anfield Unbeaten Record as Liverpool Hit the Ground Running This Season

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane managed to achieve a new all-time record in the Premier League during his side's victory over Arsenal last month.

The Senegalese winger has been in sublime form so far this season, bagging four goals in his opening five games in all competitions for the Reds, and helping Liverpool to a club-record 13 straight Premier League victories.

However, the Echo has reported that the 27-year-old has been busy setting a new record of his own with a staggering unbeaten home run on Merseyside.

Liverpool's 3-1 home win over Arsenal in August marked Mane's 50th game at Anfield without defeat. It's a truly remarkable run for the player that extends back to a 1-1 between Liverpool and Mane's former club Southampton in 2015/16. It is also longer than any other player has achieved on any other ground in Premier League history.

His impressive record reads 40 wins and 10 draws at the famous ground and is further testament to the astonishing progress made by Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Mane arrived at the club in the summer of 2016 to help spearhead a new-look attack as Liverpool rebuilt under their new manager, and he has since gone on to establish himself as one of the most important players in the first team in recent years.

The winger's goal scoring exploits were crucial for Liverpool last season as the club won the Champions League and pushed Manchester City to within a point of the Premier League title.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mane has now scored 63 times for the Reds, including an impressive return of 22 goals in the last campaign which saw him clinch a place in Premier League team of the season and a shared Golden Boot award with his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.