UEFA Reveal Virgil van Dijk Clocked Fasted Sprint Speed During 2018/19 Champions League Campaign

UEFA have revealed that Virgil van Dijk clocked the fastest sprint speed in the Champions League last season, hitting 34.5km/h against Barcelona.

Van Dijk was at the heart of Liverpool's Champions League success last season, playing in all but one of their games in Europe as the Reds took home the top prize for the sixth time in their history.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The Dutch defender has already been recognised for his sensational performances at the back for Liverpool by being named in the Champions League team of the season, winning the award for Champions League Defender of the Year, as well as recently being named as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year.

While he's not necessarily renowned for his blistering pace, UEFA have now reported that he recorded the single fasted sprint speed in the Champions League last season, when he managed to reach 34.5km/h in Liverpool's semi-final first leg tie against Barcelona.

The sprint itself came from a Barcelona counter-attack, when Van Dijk was forced to cover the length of the pitch to return to his position at the back - despite the best efforts of Sergio Busquets who attempted to drag him down before he got going. Even more amazing is the fact that the sprint in question took place in the 92nd minute of a gruelling tie.

Van Dijk pips Manchester City duo Leroy Sane and Kyle Walker, who finished second and third respectively for sprints which were recorded against Hoffenheim during the group stages.

The individual accolades may keep coming for Van Dijk after he was recently named alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the three-man shortlist for the FIFA Best Men's Player award.